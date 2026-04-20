5 reaches the Browns could make at No. 6 that would shock fans

We are now counting down the days before the NFL Draft, which starts in Pittsburgh on Thursday. For fans of the Cleveland Browns, all of the chatter has revolved around the No. 6 overall pick. Do they keep the pick and make a selection? Or do they make a move by trading up or down the board?

Some specific players that continue to be linked to the Browns at No. 6 pick include wide receivers Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon. There are also offensive linemen such as Francis Mauigoa and Spencer Fano. Let's not forget safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. who are also being discussed in that range,

If the Browns wanted to throw a curveball, these next five players would certainly catch everyone a bit off guard. The Browns have needs across the roster, so taking any of these players wouldn't be a complete shock. But it would definitely surprise their loyal fan base.

These unexpected picks would leave Browns fans stunned on draft night

Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama

Let’s just get this one out of the way. The Browns had Simpson in their headquarters on a visit in recent weeks, but they have hosted several players for visits. But because the team has struggled in recent years to find a consistent quarterback, the door always seems to be cracked open a bit to the idea of change.

Simpson only started one full season at Alabama, amounting to 15 games. That's a small sample size to consider if you're an NFL team wanting to draft a quarterback.

This would definitely be a reach by the team, and Browns fans would be scratching their heads, considering that they drafted Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel a year ago.

Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

Delane is projected by many accounts to be the best cornerback available, so it wouldn’t be a complete shocker. He spent his first three seasons playing at Virginia Tech before transferring to LSU this past year. His 191 tackles, eight interceptions, 27 pass deflections, and four forced fumbles all make him an attractive prospect.

Cleveland already has veterans Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell primed to start at cornerback. The slot corner spot is still unknown for the Browns, and maybe Delane could fit well there, especially with his physical lockdown skills.

However, there's strong depth in this draft at the cornerback position. Reaching for a corner at such a high spot in the draft again doesn't seem like something the Browns would do.

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

Taking a tight end at No. 6 just seems too high to begin with for any team in the NFL. Considering that the Browns drafted Harold Fannin a year ago at the same position would make this potential move unlikely.

Sadiq is certainly a talented player who was productive at Oregon. He's a tall 6-foot-3 player with excellent speed (4.39 in the 40-yard dash) and the ability to take the contact and still come down with the pass. He finished his three-year career at Oregon with 892 yards and 11 touchdowns on 80 receptions.

Cleveland needs offensive help, and maybe a player like Sadiq could help. But pick No. 6 seems way too high. If the Browns were to draft Sadiq, many fans would be scratching their heads in disbelief.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Safety, Toledo

If the Browns take safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren at No. 6 instead of Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, assuming both were available, it would be a real shocker. Browns fans have heard for months is that Caleb Downs is the best player in this year‘s draft. McNeil-Warren is a very good player, but not on the same level as Downs. Taking him at No. 6 would seem like a real stretch.

McNeil-Warren had a solid career at Toledo. He finished with 214 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 pass deflections. Cleveland has the No. 24 pick as well, so if Downs is drafted by another team by pick No. 6, considering McNeil-Warren in the back half of the first round seems more realistic.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Some Cleveland fans have grown enamored with Jordyn Tyson, the wide receiver out of Arizona State, so taking him at No. 6 might not seem like such a reach. Tyson’s injuries during college, despite showcasing some dazzling wide receiver talent, scream "stay away."

Part of the intrigue in Cleveland is that his older brother, Jaylon Tyson, plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, that shouldn't be the reason the Browns pursue Jordyn Tyson in the draft.

Tyson has shown glimpses of stardom, but the injury bug plagued his college career. He tore multiple ligaments in his left knee back in 2022, broke his collarbone in 2024, and struggled last season with hamstring issues.

The injuries that he has sustained should be too much for a team like Cleveland to take a chance on.