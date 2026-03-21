A top Browns draft target may slip further down the board than expected

We’ve reached the heart of mock draft season, and by virtue of their pair of first-round picks, the Cleveland Browns have routinely been linked to top prospects like offensive tackles Francis Mauigoa and Monroe Freeling, and wide receivers Carnell Tate and Makai Lemon.

One of the hottest names earlier in the offseason, thanks to his family ties to Cleveland, was Arizona State wideout Jordyn Tyson. There’s no denying the 21-year-old’s tantalizing talent.

The only question mark with Tyson is his recent injury history, and the latest update from draft expert Dane Brugler of The Athletic might lead to the Browns either passing altogether or landing a major steal.

Tyson was able to rebuild his draft stock despite suffering a major knee injury in 2022 at Colorado, and a broken collarbone in 2024 with Arizona State. In 2025, he struggled late in the season with hamstring injuries that also limited his participation at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Per Brugler, lingering hamstring issues will also keep Tyson from working out at Arizona State’s pro day this coming week.

“There’s a hope that he can maybe run some routes before the draft, but we’ll find out about that as we get closer. He’s a guy that has missed a lot of time over his four years in college, and it’s hard to understand how much to factor that in. But based just on the tape, to me I see a guy like Stefon Diggs who can create his own separation, he can win at the catch point. There’s a lot to like about him.”

It’s been 3 months 21 days since Jordyn Tyson last played a game.

According to Dane Brugler, he won’t participate at his Pro Day.

Also sounds like his hamstring may have flared up during his training.



That is quite some time for a grade 2 strain to heal…. pic.twitter.com/h2dHSTJOdO — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) March 21, 2026

Jordyn Tyson’s draft slide could alter Browns’ first-round plans

Tyson to the Browns almost feels too perfect. He was one of the team’s first official prospect visits and has been open with reporters on what it would mean to his family to get drafted by Cleveland. His brother, Jaylon, plays for the Cavaliers and was the 20th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

The Browns will almost certainly go in a different direction with their first selection, No. 6 overall, as they could potentially take the first offensive tackle or wide receiver off the board at that spot. It’s pick No. 24 overall, which Cleveland holds via the Jacksonville Jaguars, that could be the turning point for GM Andrew Berry and the Browns.

Tyson could be too good of a value at No. 24 to pass up, no matter what direction the Browns go with the sixth pick. If injury concerns drop Tyson to Day 2, he would be entering steal-of-the-draft territory around pick No. 39 overall, which is the Browns’ lone second-round selection.

The Browns haven’t seemed overly concerned with injuries, given they’ve met with both Tyson and Louisville wideout Chris Bell, who was once considered a first-round lock before suffering a torn ACL in November.

The wide receiver upside and value at pick Nos. 24 and 39 could end up shaping the Browns’ 2026 draft strategy. With some major talent likely to slip down the board, they could turn their focus to tackle — or a potential franchise cornerstone like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs, if he falls outside the top five — early on Day 1 with an eye on addressing their subpar wide receiver room a little bit later.