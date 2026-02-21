Bleacher Report’s top QB list reveals harsh reality for Browns

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with a major need for a quarterback. A full campaign has gone by, and that situation hasn't changed.

Given the shortage of options, they might have no choice but to run it back with their current QB room.

As things stand now, the Browns have $3.2 million in available cap space, according to Over the Cap. They will free up more cash with some upcoming procedural moves, but they still may not want to make a long-term commitment to any of the potential options available.

And since the quarterback class of 2026 is far from impressive, it looks like the Browns will either have to trade for someone, or just settle with what they have. As shown by Bleacher Report's ranking of the top 10 quarterback options for the offseason, this is a grim picture.

Browns’ 2026 quarterback options look thinner than ever

Bleacher Report listed Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa, Malik Willis, Daniel Jones, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr, Anthony Richardson, Russell Wilson, and Marcus Mariota, respectively, as the ten best options available.

Trading for Murray and Tagovialoa will require absorbing a big contract and giving up assets. Wilson and Rodgers are no longer in their prime, and of all those options, only Malik Willis looks feasible and with enough upside to roll the dice on him.

The Browns' best hope could be that Shedeur Sanders turns out to be a quality NFL starter. They will spend most of their draft capital to bolster the offensive line and add talent to the wide receiver room, and having a fifth-round pick as their franchise quarterback will give them the ultimate bargain for the next couple of years.

Conversely, having Sanders struggle won't be the end of the world for this team. The Browns would probably be right back in the top 10 of the 2027 NFL Draft if Sanders doesn't improve.

Cleveland has desperately craved a quarterback for nearly three decades now. That said, the Browns are not just one quarterback away from being a legitimate contender, and they can afford to take things slowly and be patient with theiir young core of stars for another year.

Deshaun Watson's mammoth contract will be off the books next offseason, and that's when. there should be much better options to solve this never-ending crisis once and for all.