Browns’ 2025 report card just made one problem obvious

To say that the 2025 Cleveland Browns season was disappointing would be a massive understatement. Everything that could've gone wrong went wrong, and there was simply no way to keep Kevin Stefanski around as head coach for any longer.

Notably, that's not just the way the fans and the media felt. As shown by the latest NFLPA report cards, which were leaked to the media on Thursday, Browns players agreed that the Stefanski ship had sailed. Per ESPN insider Daniel Oyefusi, Stefanski got a C- grade, the worst among all 32 head coaches.

That speaks volumes about the way the team truly felt about him. However, Stefanski wasn't the only one who took a big hit. Browns general manager Andrew Berry got a 'C' grade, tied for the second-worst in the league among 2025 executives.

NFLPA report cards shine harsh light on Browns’ leadership

While those weren't the only negative grades for the Browns, who finished 30th in the league for the second consecutive season, they were definitely the most worrisome issues. The team clearly did the right thing by parting ways with Stefanski, but owner Jimmy Haslam's decision to double down on Berry should raise eyebrows.

The Browns' GM is making moves as someone who's going to be in Berea for the long run, even admitting that the team might be more aggressive in the 2027 offseason than this one. Haslam clearly shares his vision.

Berry has a long history of shortcomings and miscues in charge of the team. He finally struck gold in the NFL Draft last season, with the Browns sporting one of the best rookie classes in the NFL. That may have bought him some time and goodwill, but it will be futile if he can't work his magic again in 2026.

The Browns desperately need to bolster the roster, revamp the offensive line, and add more talent to the wide receiver room. They don't have a ton of money to spend in free agency, but they have 10 draft picks, including two in the first round.

There's a reason the league tried to keep those report cards under wraps. Owners hate being held accountable, and they rarely do something to change the narrative around them. As for the executives, it's clear that the players, just like the fans, aren't sold on Berry's alleged plan.

Jimmy Haslam runs the team a certain way. He likes to meddle and take a hands-on approach, just like Berry, the ultimate micromanager. Watching them get along so well is no surprise, but the players have spoken, and Berry's seat should be much warmer than it is right now.

For what it's worth, Todd Monken got a B- as offensive coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens, so there's that.