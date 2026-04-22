Browns can’t afford to make these draft mistakes with so much at stake

The NFL draft is just three days away, and if you have been a Browns fan long enough, you know this feeling. It is that familiar cocktail of hope, dread, and the nagging suspicion that the team is about to have a massive shakeup. General manager Andrew Berry has a huge hand to play this year with two first-round selections at No. 6 and No. 24. While the draft is a time for bold swings, it is also a time when franchises can accidentally set themselves back by trying to be the smartest person in the room.

The roster is currently in a state of flux. We have a new head coach in Todd Monken who is already navigating the soap opera of a quarterback room and the curious absence of Myles Garrett from voluntary minicamp. While there are many things that could go wrong this upcoming draft weekend, here are the three things the Cleveland Browns must avoid.

The three draft mistakes Browns can’t afford to make this year

1. Do not trade up from No. 6

The urge to move up for a "blue-chip" prospect is the ultimate mistake for desperate NFL front offices that are looking to change the trajectory of the franchise. With the current position the Cleveland Browns find themselves in, trading up from the sixth overall pick would be a catastrophic waste of resources. This roster still has too many depth concerns at wide receiver, offensive tackle and other depth positions to justify moving multiple assets for a single player.

Andrew Berry has made a career out of "maximizing the asset," which often means moving back to accumulate more picks rather than moving up. If the board does not fall perfectly at No. 6, the smart move is to trade down. If a team is desperate for running back Jeremiyah Love or a specific defensive player, Cleveland should let them pay a premium for the spot. Staying put or moving back ensures the Browns can address multiple needs rather than putting all their eggs in one basket.

2. Do not ignore wide receiver in the first two days

The quarterback competition between Deshaun Watson, Shedeur Sanders, and Dillon Gabriel is the story of the spring, but it is ultimately irrelevant if they have no one to catch the ball. The Browns currently lack a true game-breaker who can consistently stretch the field and win one-on-one matchups.

Todd Monken’s offense thrives on speed and creating vertical mismatches. Leaving the first two days of the draft without a high-end receiver would be a failure of the highest order. Whether the team targets a name like Carnell Tate or Jordyn Tyson, they must prioritize an explosive weapon within the top 70 picks. You cannot expect a young quarterback like Sanders or a returning Watson to succeed without a reliable cast of playmakers.

3. Do not take a quarterback in the first round

Despite the rumors linking the Browns to Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson at pick No. 24 (or earlier), this is a line that simply should not be crossed. The Browns already have a crowded quarterback room with three arms vying for the starting job, with two being on rookie contracts. Adding a first-round rookie to that mix is not an "insurance policy." It is an invitation for a media circus, especially since the talent disparity between the current roster and Simpson seems minimal.

This team has glaring needs at multiple positions that will impact the win-loss column immediately. Using a premium pick on a fourth quarterback would be the definition of over-managing a roster. Todd Monken recently praised the "unbelievable" way his current quarterbacks are functioning in minicamp. The front office needs to trust that assessment and use their draft capital to build a wall in front of them, not a distraction behind them.

Andrew Berry's boom or bust moment

The 2026 NFL Draft represents a massive fork in the road for Andrew Berry and this new coaching staff. With two first-round picks and nine total selections, the Browns have the "house money" needed to be aggressive, but they cannot afford to be reckless.

The goal this weekend should be simple: continue providing the infrastructure for success. Whether it is protecting the quarterback or finding someone for them to throw to, the front office must resist the urge to get "cute" with their draft capital. Trading away the future for a single prospect, ignoring the wide receiver room, or adding more chaos to the quarterback meeting room would be a step backward.

Cleveland is trying to find a balance to be competitive as quick as possible while maintaining its youth and future draft flexibility. By avoiding these three strategic sins and sticking to a disciplined board, Andrew Berry can ensure that Todd Monken has exactly what he needs to get this offense off the ground. It is time to stop over-managing and start building. Let’s see if the Browns can continue staying out of their own way when the clock starts on Thursday night.