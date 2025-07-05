Browns’ center is quietly entering his final season in Cleveland

The Browns' offensive line was recently the identity of the offense under Kevin Stefanski, with many of the same key contributors remaining on the 2025 squad. However, 2024 wasn't pretty to the unit as a whole, and four of the five starters will be 30 or older in the final year of their deal. Dawand Jones is the outlier in this group, joining Cornelius Lucas, Luke Wypler, and Zak Zinter as the most notable linemen secured past this year.

Jack Conklin, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, and Joel Bitonio have been the core for recent years and have played at a pretty high level, except last year. It's almost certain they won't retain all four of these guys after the year, especially with the chance Bitonio retires. Assuming the cost of the deal isn't a factor, Teller and Bitonio should be the top priorities because of their consistency and availability during their tenure with Cleveland.

Ethan Pocic could be entering his final year with Browns

With the outlook of the offensive line, the Browns could look to go a different direction at center instead of Pocic. One simple solution would be a breakout from third-year backup Luke Wypler, however, he had a tough time getting on the field last year despite turning heads at camp in his rookie season in 2023.

Pocic was a second-round pick to the Seahawks in the 2017 draft out of LSU. He struggled mightily during his first three years before putting together respectable performances during the 2020 and 2021 campaigns, landing him a one-year prove-it deal with the Browns in 2022. Pocic made the most of his opportunity, grading as the third-best center during that year in over 800 snaps at center. Cleveland promptly rewarded him with a three-year, $18 million deal, and he put together a nice 2023 before struggling with the rest of the offensive line this past season.

There are a multitude of factors that go into whether Pocic will be back next year, some not in his control. Should Dawand Jones earn another year at tackle, the Browns could look for a replacement at center instead of doubling down at the tackle/guard position. If Jones struggles, Pocic could make sense on a low-cost, short-term deal while Cleveland uses premium draft capital on the tackles.

There are a lot of uncertainties on the offensive line past 2025, including Pocic. It remains to be seen how everything will play out, but it's safe to assume at least one or two starters from this year's group will not return past the season.

