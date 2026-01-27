Even with multiple candidates withdrawing from consideration for their head coaching position, it always seemed like the Cleveland Browns already had their guy. From the early stages of the interviewing process, they seemed zeroed in on Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator Nate Scheelhaase.

Scheelhaase also met with the Buffalo Bills. It's unusual to see a 35-year-old who hasn't even called plays in the league get multiple interviews for a head-coaching vacancy, but the league is clearly moving in that direction.

Notably, it all started with Sean McVay. The Los Angeles Rams drew some major backlash when they made McVay the youngest head coach in NFL history, but it has clearly worked out well.

According to Browns insider Tony Grossi, the Browns hope that they can repeat that history with Scheelhaase.

"They're looking for the next Sean McVay, so they went to the McVay cart," Grossi said on ESPN Cleveland. "Scheelhaase, at 35, will be the youngest head coach in the league this year. He's only got two years (of) experience in the NFL. So, I think it's a risk, I mean, just like Andy Reid was a risk when (Eagles GM) Joe Banner hired him way back in Philadelphia."

The Browns believe Nate Scheelhaase could be the next Sean McVay

Andy Reid hadn't been an offensive coordinator when he got the Eagles' head-coaching job back in 1999. At 40 years old, he was considered young for a head coach at the time. Of course, that's not to say that Scheelhaase will turn out to be as good as arguably the greatest offensive play-caller in NFL history, but there's a precedent.

On top of being a great offensive play-caller and top-notch head coach, Sean McVay is also great at surrounding himself with the right people. Despite not being a head coach for a decade yet, his coaching tree already runs deep in the league.

Scheelhaase is looking to become his next disciple to successfully turn around a franchise. He was reportedly instrumental in Matthew Stafford's MVP-caliber season, and he does have some play-calling experience, albeit in college.

The Browns already have an elite defense, but the offense is a work in progress, so to speak. If their new guy turns out to be as advertised, not many fans will continue to laugh about their process and the several head-coaching candidates who told them "thanks, but no thanks" this year.