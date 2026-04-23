Browns fans can kiss this Cowboys trade-down dream goodbye

The 2026 NFL Draft is unique in that six teams have two first-round selections. One of those teams is the always-popular and equally underwhelming, Dallas Cowboys. Jerry Jones and Co. opted to trade away Micah Parsons — arguably the league's most valuable defender — rather than giving him a market-level contract last year.

The resulting windfall included the Packers' first-round picks in 2026 and 2027, though they could be sending the 2027 selection to the Jets as part of the deal that brought them Quinnen Williams. In any case, the Cowboys are armed with the No. 12 and No. 20 picks in the first round, a development that has made them a popular candidate to trade up for one of the draft's best prospects.

Jones himself has said that the Cowboys have been approached with "every type of trade possible." The concept of the Cowboys' front office matching the Wild West, swashbuckling nature of their mascot is exactly the perception they love to propagate, even if reality presents a sharp contrast. That's why the frequently-floated trade idea of the Browns acquiring the Nos. 12 and 20 picks in return for No. 6 always seemed something of a pipe dream.

Dan Graziano of ESPN cautioned against the idea of a blockbuster trade-up in his latest piece.

"What I am told is that the Cowboys do not want to trade both No. 12 and No. 20 to move up for just one player," Graziano wrote. "A small move up from No. 12 that doesn't involve No. 20 seems possible if they feel like one of their preferred targets is within range. But going all the way up into the top five or six picks doesn't sound to me like what they want to do. I would actually say it's more likely the Cowboys trade down from No. 20 than up from No. 12."

ESPN pours cold water on Cowboys trading both first-round picks

Alas, the dream of three first-round picks may be for naught. In any case, Browns fans shouldn't be too upset about it. While the possibility of a small trade-down exists, and should be fully explored, there comes a point where meandering around the draft board becomes counterproductive. The 2026 class is considered notoriously shallow, with some draft pundits claiming there are only 12 players with first-round grades.

What good would the additional picks be if the Browns miss out on the limited number of blue-chip prospects? It would also kick off the Todd Monken era in less than glowing fashion. The Dallas Cowboys will happily bask in the headlines that predict they will shock the world. It's what they're best at. The idea of a trade where they give up their two most valuable picks for pick No. 6 is exactly the kind of thing that would never happen.

As Graziano astutely notes, the last time the Cowboys traded up was in 2012 for Morris Claiborne. Dak Prescott was a redshirt freshman at Mississippi State when they made that trade, and now he's entering Year 11 in the NFL. That should tell you everything you need to know.

While a blockbuster with the Cowboys may be off the menu, there's plenty more to be excited for as the draft creeps closer. The Browns still hold the No. 6 pick, a golden opportunity to improve their future, whether they make the most of it is what remains to be seen.