Browns' first-year players gave fans real hope after the Week 1 letdown

The scoreboard said 17–16, the kind of thin margin that makes you wince when you replay every drop, missed kick, or coaching decision. Opening day of the 2025 season ended with the Browns on the wrong side of that line, even though Cleveland out‑gained Cincinnati by almost 200 yards and dominated possession.

Two tipped interceptions and two missed kicks flipped what should have been a comfortable home opener into a frustrating Week 1 loss. Yet when the frustration fades, fans and coaches will remember the way this draft class looked on an NFL field for the first time.

Rookie defensive tackle Mason Graham anchored the interior like a veteran, rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. quickly became Joe Flacco’s second‑favorite target, and fourth‑round running back Dylan Sampson led the team in touches. Carson Schwesinger is clearly the vocal leader of the defense.

Even undrafted rookies Isaiah Bond and Adin Huntington were involved in the game. Cleveland’s youngest players did more than fill a uniform; they provided usable snaps, created explosive plays, and suggested the talent pipeline isn’t just hype. In a season that could swing on razor‑thin margins, this rookie class may end up being the difference between hanging around and making noise.

Despite the loss, the biggest question coming out of Week 1 isn’t “How did this slip away?” but rather “What will the Browns’ rookies do next?” Their immediate contributions hint at bigger roles and shifting dynamics in Cleveland’s offense and defense. Let’s explore what Sunday taught us about each player, how their usage reflects coaching intentions, and why their early success matters for 2025.

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

Cleveland’s Week 1 game was a study in contrasts. The Browns moved the ball between the 20s with ease, piling up 327 total yards while holding the Bengals to just 141. Joe Burrow never looked comfortable; the Bengals had only seven yards of offense in the second half. And yet turnovers and special‑teams failures determined the outcome.

A first‑quarter tip off Jerry Jeudy’s hands, and a fourth‑quarter bobble by Cedric Tillman turned into the only two Bengals touchdowns and set up Evan McPherson’s game‑winning field goal. Kicker Andre Szmyt missed an extra point and a 36‑yard field goal, mistakes that drew the ire of fans but the support of Myles Garrett and Shedeur Sanders.

Inside that frustration sat an encouraging subplot: the rookie class played major roles without shrinking from the spotlight. Mason Graham, the first‑round defensive tackle from Michigan, led all Defensive Tackles in snaps, recorded three tackles and consistently pushed the pocket. He didn't flash as some may have thought he would; however, he was solid in his NFL debut.

Given the green dot by the coaching staff, linebacker Carson Schwesinger was handed the responsibility of relaying the defensive plays to his teammates. He rewarded that trust by leading the Browns with eight tackles and registering a quarterback hit. His communication and downhill instincts helped bottle up Cincinnati’s run game, and he even sniffed out a screen on the Bengals’ first second‑half possession.

Harold Fannin Jr., a local product from Canton, Ohio, caught seven of nine targets for 63 yards and even took a wildcat snap. He seems to be in line for a huge role the rest of the season. Dylan Sampson logged 12 carries for 29 yards and eight receptions for 64 yards to lead the team in touches.

With Quinshon Judkins finally signing with the team, Sampson will make a great partner in the running game, and especially receiving out of the backfield. Late‑camp signing Isaiah Bond saw 15 offensive snaps and caught his only target for five yards. The former track star from Texas adds a deep‑speed threat to the wide receiver room. Look for more of Bond as the season rolls on.

Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, claimed off waivers just before the season, introduced himself by punching in a one‑yard touchdown for the first of the season for the Browns. His bruising style complemented Sampson’s quick‑cut ability and gives Cleveland a short‑yardage hammer. Undrafted lineman Adin Huntington made his presence felt in an unusual role.

On Cleveland’s opening drive, he reported as an eligible receiver in a jumbo package and, along with center Luke Wypler, paved the way for Sanders’s one‑yard touchdown. Huntington’s ability to line up on offense or defense gives Cleveland flexibility at the bottom of the roster. He also played some special teams snaps, showing his value in all three phases of the game.

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns - NFL 2025 | Lauren Leigh Bacho/GettyImages

According to Pro‑Football‑Reference snap counts, Sampson played 33 offensive snaps (43.42%) and four on special teams, while Fannin saw 55 offensive snaps (72.37%) and eight on special teams. Graham led all defensive tackles with 42 defensive snaps (80.77%). Schwesinger played every defensive snaps. Those numbers confirm what we saw on the field: Cleveland’s rookies weren’t sheltered; they were integral.

It’s also worth noting that their early involvement speaks volumes about roster philosophy. Rather than easing rookies in behind veterans, the Browns put them front and center. Graham started over veteran Shelby Harris, and Fannin out-targeted David Njoku. Sampson ran ahead of Ford in the two‑minute offense.

Schwesinger started at linebacker with JOK out. Huntington, Bond, and Sanders all saw the field in roles that mattered. That trust fosters confidence and accelerates development, and with many rookies contributing on special teams, Cleveland maximized roster spots.

Kevin Stefanski emphasized after the game that you can’t be minus‑two in turnover margin and expect to win. But he also made it clear he loved the fight. “We’re going to learn from this,” the head coach said. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz trusted their rookies with real responsibilities, and the rookies repaid that trust. The biggest lesson from Week 1 is that Cleveland has immediate contributors from its 2025 draft class.

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns | Jason Miller/GettyImages

Final Thought

One game is a small sample, but it revealed a lot about this year's draft class. The Browns didn’t lose because their rookies were overwhelmed; they lost because of fluky plays and special teams miscues. Cleveland’s first‑year players looked like they belonged, and that bodes well for a team built to contend now.

If Mason Graham continues to collapse pockets, Harold Fannin Jr. keeps making himself available across the formation, Carson Schwesinger continues to lead the defense, and Dylan Sampson stays reliable as a dual‑threat back, then the Browns’ 2025 draft may be remembered as a turning point. This does not include Running Back Quinshon Judkins, who should be making his debut any week now.

For now, the rookies have our attention. Next, they need to stack days and turn promise into production.

More Browns news and analysis