Browns' latest move shines a spotlight on their biggest pre-camp concern

Ever since the Cleveland Browns made the franchise-altering decision to trade Myles Garrett, fans have been waiting for the next big domino to fall. While both Denzel Ward and the team have been aligned in their messaging, Ward’s contract situation remains a major red flag that keeps the potential for another trade on the table.

But even in the hypothetical world where the Browns receive an offer for Ward they can’t refuse, GM Andrew Berry could have a hard time clicking accept. On paper, Cleveland’s cornerback depth stands as a major concern ahead of training camp.

And the Browns' latest roster move just shined a spotlight on it.

The team announced Tuesday that it had signed CB Damarri Mathis, a former fourth-round pick of the Denver Broncos in 2022. To make room on the roster, the Browns waived Dom Jones with a failed physical designation.

Jones was expected to compete for a depth cornerback and special teams role in camp this summer. According to Browns reporter Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns may have viewed Mathis as a potential upgrade at a position group that sorely needs help.

“Mathis was with the Panthers last season but tore his ACL in September. Not a lot of proven depth behind Denzel Ward and Tyson Campbell, so there’s an opportunity with training camp looming.”

The Cleveland Browns may not be done adding to their cornerback room

The Mathis signing probably won’t be the last change to the Browns’ cornerback room. An external addition remains firmly on the table with camp set to kick off next week.

Cleveland kept 10 defensive backs on last year’s initial 53-man roster. There could be a number of spots up for grabs this summer, as the Browns don’t have any surefire locks outside of Ward, Tyson Campbell, and safeties Grant Delpit, Ronnie Hickman, and Emmanuel McNeil-Warren.

The camp battle for the No. 3 cornerback job, commonly referred to as the nickel, will likely come down to the returning Myles Harden and veteran addition Myles Bryant. Both should have the inside track to making the roster due to their experience playing up in the box and handling slot receivers, but nothing is guaranteed. Of the many unsung defensive backs competing for depth roles in Cleveland, only Jones had made the roster outright in 2025.

Mathis’ arrival places pressure on fellow bubble players like Tre Avery and D’Angelo Ross. Mathis made 18 career starts for the Broncos, and it’s worth noting that he played exclusively on the boundary. According to Pro Football Focus, he aligned as a traditional outside cornerback on over 86 percent of his total snaps in Denver.

As Oyefusi noted, there’s a clear path to Mathis catching on in Cleveland as the main backup behind Ward and Campbell, with Bryant or Harden handling the slot. But that’s hardly set in stone with Mathis coming off a lost 2025 season due to a torn ACL.

Another move (or two) via free agency or trade could be needed to fully satisfy a roster issue that flew mostly under the radar this offseason. It’s fully out in the light now, though.