One overdue move could push Browns into NFL's top 10 in cap space

As general manager Andrew Berry has assured fans through the local media, the Cleveland Browns are in a healthier salary cap situation than it may appear.

That’s quite a statement when you consider Cleveland currently ranks second in the NFL in dead money, or cap dollars allocated to players no longer on the roster. According to Over the Cap, the Browns are on the hook for $116.8 million in dead money, which is about 38.8 percent of their total adjusted 2026 salary cap.

Most fans can’t stand the Browns’ cash-over-cap strategy, but Berry manages the NFL’s system at an extremely high level. Even after absorbing sizable cap hits for the retired Joel Bitonio ($23.5 million) and traded Myles Garrett ($21.3 million), the Browns are hovering around the top 20 in effective cap space, per OTC, at around $16 million.

According to Browns cap expert Jack Duffin of Orange and Brown Report, they’ll surge into the top 10 after executing a now overdue restructure to star cornerback Denzel Ward’s contract.

“Before week one of the season, all signs point to the Cleveland Browns restructuring Denzel Ward's contract,” Duffin wrote. "They did restructure his $2.5m signing bonus on the 7th of March this was done as they had a deadline of it being paid on the 13th of March. With his base salary they have until week one before it starts getting paid. The question mark over this is are they keeping the door open for a trade offer that blows them away or is it because they are working towards a contract extension?”

The Browns could soon show their hand on Denzel Ward’s future in Cleveland

Ward’s contract has become a major offseason talking point for good reason. His $30 million-plus cap hit for 2026 is by far the largest non-quarterback number on the roster, and while he has two years left on his deal, none of the remaining $40.5 million is guaranteed.

Cleveland could fix this by either executing a salary conversion, similar to what the team did to lower Deshaun Watson’s monstrous cap hit in early March, or by hammering out an extension. Ward is currently scheduled to earn $20 million in 2026, per Spotrac, which is below market value for a top-10 cover corner.

Since Ward’s contract isn’t set to expire until 2027, the Browns could protect themselves by starting with a simple restructure. That move would create about $12.5 million of immediate cap space, which given the current state of the Browns’ roster, could be rolled over into 2027 to help manage the cap penalties associated with the official severing of Watson’s contract. Cleveland’s cap space would climb north of $28.5 million which, according to Duffin, would move them from 19th to 10th in the NFL.

The Browns’ next move with Ward will be telling, as similar to Garrett’s contract situation before he was traded, the payment timeline often speaks volumes about the team’s plans. Ward’s $16.9 million base salary won’t start getting paid until Week 1 of the regular season, per Duffin, meaning the longer Cleveland punts on addressing Ward’s now non-guaranteed contract, the more valid all the trade rumors and speculation on Cleveland talk radio become.

It’s hard to fathom the Browns trading Ward this summer, as they’re currently razor-thin on the boundary behind him and Tyson Campbell. There would almost have to be an ascending young player coming back, on top of a premium draft pick.

The reality, though, is that Cleveland could have restructured Ward’s contract months ago. The whole situation will only get more puzzling the longer Berry and the Browns sit on Ward’s bloated 2026 cap number.