Browns latest power ranking underscores sobering reality for the team's veterans

Last week, the Browns exceeded expectations in taking their contest with the Minnesota Vikings to the wire, before ultimately falling short. That may have set slightly higher expectations, which the Browns spectacularly failed to meet. The team displayed an all-too-familiar theme to their fanbase.

The defense kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone until the second half, maintaining its usual stout effort. The problem is, the Browns never quite made it in. As usual, the defense collapsed after multiple stalled drives by their offensive counterparts.

Dillon Gabriel was overwhelmed by a supremely aggressive game plan, culminating in the rookie taking six sacks. Fellow rookie Quinshon Judkins also had no space to run. The big takeaway: the Browns' offensive line couldn't do anything right on Sunday. The lone bright spot on offense: they took care of the football for the second straight week, something they were unable to do in any of Joe Flacco's four starts.

Browns fall to #30 in latest power rankings

It would surprise no one that the Browns reached a new low in the weekly Power Rankings over at NFL Spin Zone. The fall to #30 is difficult to stomach, as the Browns now find themselves ahead of only the winless New York Jets, and the Tennessee Titans, who finally cut the chord on the Brian Callahan experience after another embarrassing defeat.

The Browns face the Miami Dolphins in Week 7, another team that finds itself embarrassingly deep in the Power Rankings (#27). If Kevin Stefanski is unable to conjure up any offense against the league's 28th-ranked defense, could he be joining Brian Callahan in the club of fired coaches? That remains to be seen. However, it is only one of the brewing storylines with this team.

With losses mounting, the Browns could soon reach full-on fire-sale mode, regarding veteran players who have been around for a long time, especially those with only the rest of this season remaining on their contracts. Notable members of that group include Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, David Njoku, Jack Conklin, and Ethan Pocic. The NFL trade deadline is roughly two weeks away, on November 4th.

The Browns have been no stranger to deal-making so far this season. Just last week, cornerback Greg Newsome II and a sixth-round pick were sent to Jacksonville for cornerback Tyson Campbell and a seventh-round selection. That deal came to fruition just two days after the Browns sent Joe Flacco to the rival Cincinnati Bengals along with a sixth-round pick for a fifth-rounder.

Fans particularly attached to some of those players have been warned. With no light on the horizon, it would not be surprising in the least to see the Browns send away franchise stalwarts to contenders, while they continue stockpiling draft picks for the arduous rebuild that awaits.

