Browns may have a defensive depth crisis brewing (and nobody's talking about it)

Once again, the 2025 NFL season was a tale of two teams for the Cleveland Browns. The defense gave the offense a chance to make plays, yet the subpar quarterback play, brittle offensive line, and lack of talent set the team back over and over. When that wasn't the case, a special teams blunder held the team back.

Nevertheless, as good as the Browns' defense has been over the past couple of years, that doesn't mean that unit is flawless. The defense has some areas of need as well, and while general manager Andrew Berry should focus most of his efforts on fixing the offense, he can't afford to ignore the other side of the field in free agency.

That's how Browns insider Daniel Oyefusi feels, at least. In his latest column for ESPN, he pointed out the biggest roster needs the Browns will have to address to put new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg in a position to succeed.

"Cleveland's cornerback depth behind Ward and Tyson Campbell is bare and was exposed at times," Oyefusi wrote. "The Browns take pride in their options across the defensive line, but their interior depth was tested after Maliek Collins sustained a season-ending quad injury in Week 13. And with Rayshawn Jenkins slated for free agency, Cleveland could be in the market for another safety to use in their three-safety packages alongside Grant Delpit and restricted free agent Ronnie Hickman."

Browns' roster needs go well beyond the offense

While it might not happen, Denzel Ward's name has been floated as a potential salary cap casualty. He's still a star, but he's aging, and multiple teams might be interested in his services.

Needless to say, that's a loss the Browns can't afford, especially with no depth behind him. Martin Emerson Jr. will also be a free agent, and even though he's coming off an injury, he's worth the gamble.

The Browns will most likely match any offer Ronnie Hickman gets, and there's also a chance that they could talk themselves into taking Caleb Downs with the sixth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It may be a disservice to their offensive line needs, but teams are often tempted to take generational talents when they're available.

As for the defensive line, Shelby Harris is also slated for free agency, and he's always been a serviceable veteran contributor who can line up either inside or out on the edge. Keeping him in town should also be a priority for Berry.

The Browns hired an offensive-minded head coach and revamped the entire offensive coaching staff, and for very good reasons. That said, they have a Super Bowl-caliber defense, and they must make sure that's still the case in the post-Jim Schwartz era.