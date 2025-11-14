Browns might’ve dodged a bullet with latest update on defensive starter

Browns starting defensive end Alex Wright left the team's Week 10 loss to the Jets and was ruled out almost immediately with a quad issue. Although the Browns have strong depth on the defensive line, Wright has emerged as the strongest run defender in the edge rusher group outside of Garrett. Despite being sixth on the defensive line in run defense snaps, Wright is tied with Garrett and only trails Mason Graham by one with 12 tackles against the run this year, per PFF.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't give a clear answer earlier in the week when asked if Wright was a candidate for injured reserve, leading to speculation about the severity of the injury. On Friday's injury update, Stefanski said they won't place Wright on injured reserve, but he will be out this week against the Ravens.

Kevin Stefanski said Wright will not be placed on injured reserve. Was noncommital earlier in the week on IR. https://t.co/dKHAssKB4b — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) November 14, 2025

Browns aren't expecting to place Alex Wright on injured reserve

This is a sigh of relief for Browns fans fearing the worst, as Wright has continued on his upward trajectory in the final year of his rookie contract. The former third-round pick out of UAB has shown flashes every season, but this year has definitely been his best, making him the primary edge alongside Garrett. It wouldn't be surprising to see the Browns hand Wright a second contract, given his fit and linear improvement.

While Isaiah McGuire has been solid, Wright has been much better against perimeter run plays, which have been the Achilles heel of this unit since Jim Schwartz took over in 2023. Neither Wright nor McGuire has been electrifying in rushing the passer, but the interior linemen have created enough pressure to take some off Garrett's plate.

Along with Wright, the Browns listed Maliek Collins as questionable with an oblique issue. Collins was injured in Friday's practice, per Chris Easterling, so his status will be worth monitoring. Ward was previously listed as questionable since he sat out Friday with an illness, but he will go into Week 11 without an injury designation.

