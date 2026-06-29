Browns offseason addition might not even make it to training camp

The Cleveland Browns' defensive line took a big hit when they traded Myles Garrett on June 1. Nevertheless, new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg still has more than enough weapons to get creative with.

The Browns' sturdy defensive tackle room is somewhat overlooked. Led by second-year star Mason Graham, they should be more than set for next season, although they're carrying a few too many bodies right now.

General manager Andrew Berry and Todd Monken are likely to trim that group sooner rather than later, with some maybe not even making it to training camp. If that's the case, then Elijah Chatman could be the most likely odd-man out.

The numbers simply aren't working in Elijah Chatman's favor

The Browns claimed Chatman off waivers from the New York Giants. A former undrafted free agent out of SMU, he's spent his entire career in the Big Apple, making 22 appearances (including five last season) with three starts.

He doesn't provide much value or experience to the Browns. He's played some fullback, but with the Browns high on Michael Burton, or potentially keeping tight end Carsen Ryan in a hybrid role, positional versatility may not be enough to justify keeping Chatman on the roster.

The fact that he's played some fullback at nearly 280 pounds shows he's athletic and light on his feet, and the Browns liked him for a reason. That said, they have way too many people playing the same position for him to stand out from the rest of the pack.

Assuming Graham and Maliek Collins are locks to start, Chatman would be competing for playing time with another newcomer in Kalia Davis, the returning Adin Huntington (who can also line up at multiple positions on both sides of the field), and veterans Mike Hall Jr. and Sam Kamara. That poses a bit of an uphill battle for Chatman.

The Browns' defense lost the best player in the game, and as such, they will be extremely intentional about every player they carry on their 53-man roster. There's not a single trait that could help Chatman separate from his opposition this summer.

Barring a shocking turn of events or a string of injuries, he may have to settle for a practice squad role, at best.