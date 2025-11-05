Cleveland Browns Midseason Awards: Myles Garrett dominates, rookie duo shines

Halfway through another uneven season in Cleveland, there are still bright spots worth highlighting -- and a few disappointments that sting just as much.

The Browns remain a team defined by their defense, flashes of promise from their young talent, and the looming question of what could’ve been if health and consistency had aligned.

Here’s a look at the standouts, surprises, and setbacks from the first half of the 2025 campaign.

Team MVP: Myles Garrett, EDGE

There’s no debate here — Myles Garrett is the Cleveland Browns. Eight games into the season, Garrett’s totaled 34 pressures and 11 sacks, averaging more than a sack per contest and wrecking every game plan thrown at him. Teams know who he is, what he can do, where he aligns, and the moves he likes to use, but they still. can't. stop. it.

He's a first ballot Hall of Famer when he hangs them up for good.

Whether it’s tight ends trying to chip him, tackles attempting to anchor, or backs stepping up in protection, Garrett’s too explosive, too strong, and too refined. He is, truly, a generational player at the edge spot.

Most Impressive Draft Pick(s): LB Carson Schwesinger & RB Quinshon Judkins

It’s tough to single out one rookie, so we’ll call it a tie.

Schwesinger, out of UCLA, has been a tone-setter in the middle -- diagnosing quickly, tackling with power, and flashing range in coverage that’s brought needed stability to the second level. Meanwhile, Judkins has been excellent, rushing for 486 yards and five touchdowns while catching 12 passes out of the backfield.

Both players have played heavy roles right away, representing the kind of draft-day value that general manager Andrew Berry has long searched for. Alongside flashes from Mason Graham and tight end Harold Fannin, the rookie class has been a massive bright spot in 2025.

Most Disappointing: OT Dawand Jones

This one’s about circumstance, not performance.

A massive man at right tackle, Jones saw his season cut short by a knee injury, and his absence has been felt.

The 6-foot-8 lineman had his struggles early on -- allowing seven pressures and two hits in the opener against Cincinnati -- but his size, power, and steady growth made him a key piece of the Browns’ future offensive front.

It’s just simply disappointing not to see him out there paving the way for Judkins and continuing his development. For a team looking to establish consistency up front, losing Jones was a major setback to that plan, but he should be ready to rock come Week 1 of 2026.

More Browns news and analysis