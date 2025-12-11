Denzel Ward just confirmed what Browns fans have known forever

When the Browns embarked on their ill-fated tanking odyssey of 2016 and 2017, known colloquially as 1–31, there was at least one thing that they got unequivocally right.

With the fourth overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, they selected Denzel Ward. A lifetime Ohioan who played his college ball at Ohio State, Ward had all the traits and measurables, but as we've seen time and time again, that's not always enough.

Denzel didn't turn into the next Justin Gilbert, Corey Coleman, or Johnny Manziel. He has been a consistent bright spot in an otherwise turbulent era of Browns football. From the highs of the 2020 playoff season that included a victory over the rival Steelers, to the lows of 2024 and seemingly 2025, Ward has been a dream player for any coach.

In an era where many players complain or make waves about their contracts, usage, or the team's performance, he breaks the mold. There's nary a story that paints Denzel Ward in a bad light, and for that he deserves heaping praise; moreover, his performance on the field has always been downright excellent. The four-time Pro Bowler locks down receivers week in and week out, allowing Myles Garrett and his fellow pass rushers to feast on panicking quarterbacks.

All of it combined is what makes Browns fans particularly sick — the prospect of another team legend having his career wasted by a franchise that can't ever seem to get it right.

Denzel Ward's exceptional toughness (and leadership) has been on full display in recent weeks

The one thing that has plagued Ward throughout his career is something not entirely in his control — injuries. He has never been able to suit up for all of the team's games in any season. He just narrowly missed the mark last year when he was able to start 16 contests. No one ever questions his toughness, though, as Ward has historically been one of the Browns' gutsiest players.

So far this season, Ward is on track to accomplish that goal. That is, until a pesky calf injury popped up in Sunday's contest against the Tennessee Titans. Despite the team being eliminated from contention for the postseason and the miserable nature of this year's overall results, Ward continues to battle through, setting his sights on being on the field with his teammates, no matter what.

"This is a game I love," Ward said. "I’m a leader for this football team and I just always want to be out there with my guys, by any means necessary. So always fighting to get on the field, stay on the field, and I know I could bring to this game when I’m out there. So yeah, it’s always fight."

That kind of leadership is not only rare but it deserves to be rewarded. Still only 28 years old, Ward has plenty of gas left in the tank. If the Browns are able to turn things around in the near future, one can only hope Ward is still around to reap some of the glory that he has earned on the field year after year.

That remains a big if at the moment.