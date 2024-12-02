Final Browns injury report for Week 13 bad news for rising Cleveland star
By Britt Gerken
The Cleveland Browns are coming off a huge win against a division rival last Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers. To make the victory even sweeter, the team had what feels like a mini bye week, with the team not playing until Monday night.
With another primetime bout about to be underway for Cleveland, they have an opportunity to continue to play spoiler in the AFC as they are more than likely statistically eliminated from the postseason.
The Browns will have a difficult test Monday against the Denver Broncos led by rookie Bo Nix. Nix is currently in the middle of a stellar rookie season and is in contention for the offensive rookie of the year award.
In preparation for the game, the team released their weekly practice participation along with game status updates for all injured players. The full list can be seen below.
Here are the Browns' inactives for Week 13, which reflect the recent waiving of QB Bailey Zappe:
Player + Position
Status
S Juan Thornhill
Out
WR Cedric Tillman
Out
RB D'Onta Foreman
Out
CB Chigozie Anusiem
Out
T Jedrick Wills Jr.
Out
DT Sam Kamara
Out
DE James Houston
Out
Up and coming wide receiver Cedric Tillman suffered a concussion in the game against the Steelers and was unable to clear protocol this week. With him being absent, look for an increased role from both Elijah Moore and rookie Jamari Thrash. Thrash has started to get more snaps, playing on over 20% of the plays last week. While he hasn't had flashy stats it is clear that the team likes what they see in him and want to get him involved.
Jedrick Wills Jr. is once again set to miss the game with a knee injury. In what most hoped would be a year where Wills would play his best being in a contract year, instead has been a nightmare season where he has only been able to play in five games. In his place German Ifedi will get the start.Last week was not good to say the least, so hopefully he is able to play better against the Broncos.
On the defensive side of the ball, the only name of note is safety Juan Thornhill. He played much better against the Steelers than he did the Saints where his effort was brought into question. This free agent signing continues to be one of the more disappointing ones considering the hype that surrounded the move. This will be the sixth game in which Thornhill is unable to be active this year. Ronnie Hickman will look to capitalize on more playing time.