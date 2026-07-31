Former NFL GM gave Browns their strongest Shedeur Sanders argument yet

NFL position battles are often seen as enviable decisions between two compelling players. That's not quite the case for the Cleveland Browns, who are faced with a choice between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders at quarterback. Still, while Watson has already shown the Browns what he can be, Sanders may still have another level that he can reach.

Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum believes that it should be an easy decision for head coach Todd Monken. He took to the "Pat McAfee Show" to give a strong argument in favor of Sanders.

Tannenbaum said, "If I'm Todd Monken, I've got to see what I have in Shedeur. Shedeur, physically, has all of the measurables you want, has a good arm. Look, last year was a disaster. That wasn't his fault. I'm intrigued."

Former Jets GM gives Browns a clear reason to choose Shedeur Sanders over Deshaun Watson

As he admits himself, Tannenbaum doesn't exactly have a perfect track record. The Jets went 57-55 with him as their general manager, and he made plenty of mistakes during that stretch.

Starting Sanders might be a mistake. While the former Colorado quarterback showed a few encouraging flashes in his rookie season, he didn't do enough to solidify himself as a franchise quarterback.

But he at least has a chance to be Cleveland's starting quarterback next year. If he shows major progress, Sanders could convince Monken and his staff to move forward with him under center.

Watson can't say the same. As Tannenbaum put it, "This guy could walk on water and lead them to a Super Bowl. They're not going to extend him."

The Watson trade was a mistake. That has been drilled into the minds of Browns fans for years at this point. There's no rectifying the move, even if the veteran quarterback gives Cleveland passable play this year. No matter what happens, he's not going to be the starting quarterback at this time next year.

So why not see what you have in Sanders? The young quarterback could show signs of growth in Monken's offensive system.

If he fails to perform, the Browns can use one of their two first-round picks in the 2027 NFL Draft to find their next franchise quarterback. If, by chance, he puts together a strong season, Monken will have his answer at QB. Without letting Sanders start this season, Cleveland won't know the answer to the biggest question mark on the roster.