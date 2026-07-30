Shedeur Sanders already debunked another narrative on Day 1 of Browns training camp

With training camp around the NFL underway, plenty of eyes are on Berea, Ohio, as the Cleveland Browns conduct a true quarterback competition. With Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders competing for the starting job, everyone in the NFL world is talking about the battle.

In addition to discussing who will win, many people are wondering what will be the fate for the quarterback who loses the battle. While the most likely option is that Cleveland keeps both as their top two quarterbacks, a common narrative that has emerged is that Shedeur Sanders will be moved if he isn’t named the starter.

Because of his massive celebrity profile, fans and media members have argued that having Sanders as QB2 could be detrimental to the Browns’ locker room. While nothing he did as a rookie during his time as a backup supports that idea, the quarterback, indirectly, refuted that claim with one of his actions on Wednesday.

Following the Browns’ first training camp practice, where the battle between Sanders and Watson took center stage, Sanders decided to stay after practice and help out rookie quarterback Taylen Green. That doesn’t seem like the action of someone who is a problem in the locker room.

Shedeur Sanders staying after practice with rookie QB Taylen Green. Practice reps are limited this summer for the sixth-round pick amid a QB competition and crowded room. pic.twitter.com/KpGJmnsrgc — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) July 29, 2026

Shedeur Sanders helps out rookie quarterback Taylen Green amid Browns QB battle

Sanders appeared to be helping Green with his footwork, before tossing him the ball for a few extra reps. Green, drafted in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, is currently at the bottom of the quarterback depth chart.

As the fourth quarterback, Green is naturally getting limited reps. On Wednesday, he only had a combined five reps between 7 on 7 and 11 on 11 periods. If anyone understands that struggle, it’s Sanders, who was in Green’s spot last training camp. The second-year quarterback knows what it’s like to get limited reps in practice while also trying to improve, and he’s seemingly passing whatever he learned on to Green.

With all that Sanders has going on with the quarterback competition, and still trying to get adjusted to the NFL himself as a second-year player, he would be well within his right to be selfish with his time and only focus on his journey. However, contrary to the words of vocal detractors, Sanders doesn’t appear to be all about himself.

That’s further proof that there is a spot for him on the roster, regardless of how the quarterback competition shakes out.