How Andrew Berry quietly turned Za’Darius Smith into Tytus Howard for the Browns

Long-term planning is crucial for general managers. They know the moves they make today might not pay off for a couple of years, and, unlike fans and talking heads, they have to be patient and play the long game.

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry has been under fire multiple times, and rightfully so. His track record in the NFL Draft left plenty to be desired before 2025, and he ended on the wrong side of multiple trades.

However, he's always stayed true to his vision, and he's been great at flipping mid-tier assets for greater returns. His acquisition of Houston Texans right tackle Tytus Howard may have been his magnum opus and savviest move yet.

Browns' 2024 asset flip could define their 2026 offensive rebuild

Back in November 2024, the Browns sent Za'Darius Smith and a seventh-round pick to the Detroit Lions for fifth- and sixth-round selections. They then paired that fifth-round pick with quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for Kenny Pickett in March 2025.

Then in August, they traded Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2026 fifth-round selection. Finally, Berry took that very same pick and re-routed it to Houston to acquire their new right tackle.

The Browns essentially turned an aging pass rusher who wanted to leave into a right tackle who didn't allow a single sack in over 1,000 offensive snaps last season. Of course, it's not like Berry had a time machine or the power of foresight. Sometimes, trades aren't about what to do next, but about a couple of moves in the future.

Berry claimed that he would take a page from the Chicago Bears' book to rebuild the offensive line in just one offseason. He took a huge first step by landing a proven veteran who can play at right tackle and both guard spots.

The Browns still have nine draft picks, including two in the first round. They will most likely use at least a couple of those selections to keep stacking the bricks on the offensive line, but it wouldn't be shocking to see them make more trades with their remaining assets.

This probably isn't the best offseason to find a franchise quarterback, but there should be more than enough options to bolster the trenches and give whoever is behind center some help in the passing game as well. That's clearly at the top of Andrew Berry's priority list for the next couple of months, and it'll be interesting to see what other ace he has up his sleeve.