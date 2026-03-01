Andrew Berry’s track record makes a WR trade inevitable

The Cleveland Browns have a wide receiver problem. Jerry Jeudy hasn't lived up to the expectations, and everybody else on the roster is either injury-prone, young, or not as talented. As things stand now, Harold Fannin Jr. is the only guy who can be trusted to make a play.

That's why Andrew Berry can't afford to go this offseason without adding another reliable pass catcher to the mix. He's likely to take at least one in the first or second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but that's not going to be enough.

Considering that, Browns analyst Scott Petrak of The Chronicle-Telegram and Medina Gazette thinks the Browns' GM will be aggressive in the trade market. Talking on 92.3 The Fan's Baskin & Phelps, he argued that Berry will probably have a better chance to trade for a star WR than for an offensive lineman.

"(If he) finds a team that's not willing to pay a guy that's coming up in a contract, don't want to pay what they're making already, or a guy's a little disgruntled looking for a fresh start, that's where trades happen. So, I think Andrew Berry will be active. He's shown a history of being active."

Andrew Berry may be gearing up for a bold WR trade

Keon Coleman, Xavier Legette, Quentin Johnson, Jaylen Waddle, and DJ Moore could all potentially be on the move this offseason. The Browns could also make a run at someone with ties to Monken, such as Chris Godwin, try their luck with potential young stars like Brian Thomas Jr. or Marvin Harrison Jr., or maybe even roll the dice on a guy like A.J. Brown, although that seems less likely.

Petrak also floated names like Mac Jones and Anthony Richardson as potential quarterback trade targets for the Browns, citing that Berry will likely use some of his draft capital to either trade up or land veterans in the trade market.

The Browns had one of the best rookie classes in the league last season. This time, they may not need to add 10 rookies to the mix, and perhaps that draft capital could be put to better use by making some moves.

Of course, the quarterback situation remains this team's primary concern, but even Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes need someone to throw the ball to.

After so many years of failed moves and draft picks, this might be Berry's last chance to prove that he's the right guy for the job.