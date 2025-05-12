How athletic is the Browns' 2025 draft class? An RAS-based breakdown

Relative Athletic Score (RAS) is a metric created by Kent Lee Platte that "can easily and intuitively gauge a player's athletic abilities relative to the position they play." It is a valuable tool that compares prospect data dating back 38 years to 1987. Players who participate in the NFL Combine have their data added, allowing fans and scouts alike to contextualize how their athleticism stacks up to their peers at the same position historically.

To calculate a player's RAS, their size measurements (height and weight), as well as their combine results (40-yard dash, vertical jump, etc.), are inserted into a formula, and they are given values between 0 and 10. Getting a 10 would indicate either the best score in that category, or at the very least a score among the top performers since 1987. A bonus feature is player comparisons based on these scores.

Some teams famously value one athletic trait above all, like speed. Looking at you, Raiders and Dolphins. Other teams claim to care very little about athletic testing, determining that all scouting is based on film and what the player has put on tape.

Of course, the reality is likely that teams recognize the importance of athleticism in their evaluation, but it is only a part of the equation. Seeing a player excel at their position is something that a blazing 40-yard dash can never do. The Browns seem to sit squarely in the middle of this crossroads of this evaluation philosophy, if this year's draft is any indication.

The one caveat is that players who do not participate in the Combine cannot be entered into the data set, which means the Browns' selections of Mason Graham, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders can't be contextualized for this piece.

Without further ado, here is how the rest of the Browns draft class fared:

Carson Schwesinger - 33rd Pick

With the first pick outside of the first round, the Browns decided to go defense again. They selected UCLA's Carson Schwesinger, a modern-day 3-down backer who can roam the middle of the field for the Browns for years to come.

Schwesinger wowed at the Combine with a 39.5 inch vertical jump. His explosiveness score was categorized in the elite range, while his size and agility were in the great range. These measurements gave him an RAS of 9.86, which would rank 46th out of 3,203 linebackers since 1987. That puts him in the top 1.4% of all performers at the linebacker spot.

Some players who have had comparable RAS to Schwesinger are Super Bowl 50 MVP, and future HOFer Von Miller, fellow 2025 draft choice Jihaad Campbell, and former 1st round pick of the Arizona Cardinals, Isaiah Simmons. There's a lot of athleticism in this group, to say the least.

Ultimately, the pick will be determined right or wrong by what Schwesinger accomplishes on the field. This tool is meant to tell us that if he doesn't succeed, it wasn't because of a lack of athleticism, but rather a lack of development or a skill issue. Schwesinger has all the tools, and the Browns hope he puts it all together at the next level.

Quinshon Judkins - 36th Pick

The Browns followed up their Schwesinger pick with the likely heir to franchise legend Nick Chubb, selecting Quinshon Judkins at the 36th spot. Judkins is coming off a season as the lead back for the defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes, gathering rave reviews from scouts nationwide.

The on-field acumen was complemented by excellent athleticism. As a bruising back at 221 lbs, Judkins still ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and displayed impressive explosiveness with a 38.5-inch vertical jump and 11-foot broad jump. His size and speed are categorized as being in the great range, while his explosion is considered elite.

These data points gave him an RAS of 9.90, which ranks 23rd out of 2,106 RBs since 1987. This puts him in the top 1.1% of all performers at the RB spot. Some players who had comparable RAS to Judkins include future HOFer and former NFL MVP, Adrian Peterson, former All-Pro David Johnson, and former Cowboys Pro Bowler, Marion "the Barbarian" Barber.

Whether he's able to fill the shoes of Nick Chubb remains to be seen, but he possesses all the tools to be the next Cleveland Browns bellcow at the RB position. FYI: Nick Chubb's RAS back in 2018 was 9.15.

Harold Fannin Jr. - 67th Pick

At the top of the 3rd round, the Browns went offense again. Whether they view Harold Fannin Jr. as an eventual replacement for the spectacular David Njoku or a complementary piece to put on the field in two tight end formations remains to be seen. Fannin does somewhat break the mold set by the Browns' two second-round picks, as his athleticism didn't necessarily jump off the page.

Fannin Jr. is a classic example of tape vs. athletic ability. At Bowling Green, he set records, most impressively being named an All-American in 2024 after snagging 117 balls for 1,555 yards and 10 TDs. At 6'3" and 241 lbs, his composite size grade came in at poor. As far as explosion, speed, and agility, all of his ratings were in the good range.

All of the measurements culminated in an RAS of 7.77, 299th out of 1,338 TEs. That RAS still places him amongst the top 22% of athletes at the position. When it comes to player comps, none of the players are very memorable to most fans, but some of the names include former Seahawks Cameron Morrah and Cooper Helfet, and former NFL journeyman Derek Ware.

Harold will get every opportunity on a Browns squad in transition phase to show he can play at the NFL level. He proved he could dominate in the MAC, and the Browns are betting he can do the same in the league.

Dylan Sampson - 126th Pick

In the 4th round, the Browns decided to double up at RB, ensuring a youthful duo that will hopefully spearhead the Browns' rushing attack for the foreseeable future. They decided to go with Dylan Sampson, the SEC's reigning offensive player of the year, on the heels of a stellar season that included 1,491 yards and 22 TDs.

Despite that resume, Sampson sank a little in the draft, likely due to his size (5'8", 200lbs) and just adequate athleticism. As far as his RAS goes, his grade for his size was poor. For explosiveness, it was rated as good, and speed fell in the great category. The total score he received was 6.59, which ranked 719th out of 2,109 RBs.

This is still above average as it places him in the top 34% of qualifiers. Dylan's player comps featured some other diminutive backs, like former Pro Bowler Phillip Lindsay, college football legend LaMichael James, and fellow 2025 draft choice, Georgia's Trevor Etienne.

Sampson will need to work to earn his keep at the NFL level, and his number one obstacle will be overcoming the preconceived notions that come with backs his size. If his college resume is any indication, he'll be up to the task.

Overall takeaways

The takeaway from the RAS scores of the Browns class is that Andrew Berry and the brain trust in Berea have a healthy balance between valuing athletic traits and collegiate production. They appear to be looking to marry the two in the top rounds, and as the draft gets further along, place a premium on players who dominated at the collegiate level, like Fannin Jr. and Sampson.

Time will tell if these players etch their names into Cleveland's history books and blaze legendary trails, or if they fade off into obscurity. If their athleticism and collegiate production have anything to do with their success, they just might all be hits.

