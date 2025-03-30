It sure seems like Nick Chubb is set to return to Browns after quiet free agency

It has been 15 weeks since Week 15 wrapped up for the Cleveland Browns in 2024, and it was a doozy. Not only did they lose to the eventual Super Bowl appearing Kansas City Chiefs, but Nick Chubb was lost for the remaining two games of the year with a broken foot suffered during the contest.

It was his first season back since a catastrophic knee injury suffered by him in 2023 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, and a season meant to be his comeback ended up being marred by poor overall play from the team and a subpar season from him, specifically. It's not all his fault - the offensive line was truly shot with injuries and inexperience - but, it's a year he'd presumably want a do over for.

That's why it feels more and more likely that Chubb will just re-sign with the Browns this offseason. He's a free agent and former All Pro running back that has, somehow, not signed with any other team. His potential has to be measured against his injury history, of course, but he's a fan favorite and deserves another shot at revitalizing his career with the team he's called home his entire career.

Chubb, Browns should work out new deal

The Browns had been pretty vocal since the start of free agency about their willingness to let Chubb test free agency. It remains to be seen if that was because the Browns felt like Chubb was asking for a lot in negotiations prior to the official start of free agency, or because Cleveland genuinely just wanted him to be able to have the flexibility to leave if he wanted to do so.

But, we're pretty deep into free agency, and Chubb hasn't signed anywhere else while the Browns haven't signed anyone that could be a replacement to him. There are still available options on the market for the team, too, like J.K. Dobbins and Cam Akers. But, they're standing pat, either waiting to see what the draft could offer by way of a Chubb replacement or just waiting on Chubb to re-sign.

Chubb only averaged 3.3 yards per carry in his return season, and finished up with just 332 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 102 carries. Pretty inefficient season from Chubb, but nothing to be surprised about because of how gruesome his knee injury was in 2023. He may very well need another season to fully return to action.

Hopefully, that's back with the Browns.

