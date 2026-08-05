Jared Verse is making the Browns' Myles Garrett trade look smarter by the day

Browns fans knew Jared Verse would land somewhere in the NFL's Top 100 Players of 2026. The only question was where. We just got our answer. The new face — and voice — of Cleveland's defense was announced at No. 35 in the league’s annual player-sourced poll on Wednesday.

There’s no replacing Myles Garrett’s unmatched production, or the breadth of attention he commanded from opposing quarterbacks and coordinators on a game-to-game basis.

But take it from Steve Avila, Verse’s former teammate with the Los Angeles Rams. For offensive linemen, facing Verse for four quarters is about as fun as getting a root canal.

“I know as an offensive lineman to go up against someone like that in a game, to where he’s one, kicking your ass; and two, no matter what happens, he’s gonna be in your ear. Like, that’s a long day,” Avila said via the NFL's press release.

At first glance, the bombshell trade that sent Garrett to the Rams in exchange for Verse and three draft picks, including a 2027 first-rounder, seemed like an easy sell to fans in terms of the future. But with Verse climbing 18 spots in the NFL Top 100 and clearly on the upswing, one of the biggest moves in franchise history seems to be getting better by the day.

Jared Verse is becoming the leader the Browns' young roster desperately needed

Verse, 25, still doesn't have years of proven NFL production. He’s yet to post 40 solo tackles, 12 tackles for loss, or eight sacks in a single season as a pro.

What he's already bringing to the Browns’ young locker room is positive energy — and a lot of it.

As Avila said, Verse isn’t the quiet, lead-by-example type. He’s the kind of vocal leader the Browns needed for what could be the youngest 53-man roster in football this season. His hands-on approach has been palpable on the practice fields, whether it be in individual drills with fellow defensive linemen, or getting extra reps in with rookie left tackle Spencer Fano.

Verse still needs to add to his pass-rushing repertoire, and once he does, he should continue to ascend among the NFL’s elite. In 2025, he ranked second among all edge defenders in ESPN's run stop win rate. He could reach scary heights if he can develop into one of the league's top sack artists as well.

“He’s a dawg,” veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy said of Verse. “He still needs to learn some moves — but sometimes you don’t need moves when you can just run through someone’s face.”

The inclusion of Verse reportedly pushed the Browns to accept the Garrett trade, but the draft capital has been arguably the biggest piece to the story. Now holding two 2027 first-round picks, the Browns should be able to land one of the top quarterbacks in a draft class that’s projected to be the NFL’s best in years.

The best part? Cleveland may have also landed its next defensive cornerstone in the deal, far sooner than anyone could have expected.