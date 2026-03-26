Jordyn Tyson’s upcoming workout could shape the Browns’ draft plans

Fans of the Cleveland Browns have spent the last month watching draft stocks rise and fall. Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, the brother of Cavaliers guard Jaylon, has dropped from potential top-10 lock to risky Round 1 dart throw due to injury concerns. Georgia offensive tackle Monroe Freeling, meanwhile, has suddenly launched from the Day 1 borderline to potential Browns savior at left tackle.

This is the rollercoaster ride we all expect during mock draft season, and fans could finally get their bearings with less than a week to spare before April’s 2026 NFL Draft.

Per ESPN draft analyst Field Yates, Tyson plans to work out for NFL teams on April 17, or the Friday before the 2026 draft kicks off on Thursday, April 23. Tyson has been dealing with a nagging hamstring issue that limited his participation at the scouting combine and also kept him off the field during Arizona State’s recent Pro Day.

A pre-draft update: Arizona State WR Jordyn Tyson will work out for NFL teams on April 17, doing positional work only.



Tyson dealt with a hamstring injury during the season and did not participate at the combine, but teams will get a look at him prior to the draft.



He’s my… pic.twitter.com/AAi9CstNqB — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 24, 2026

Tyson could find himself back on the top-10 radar — potentially as high as No. 6 to the Browns — if he’s able to prove to scouts that he’s 100 percent healthy entering draft week.

Otherwise, his range among the other top wideouts, like Ohio State’s Carnell Tate and USC’s Makai Lemon, could be blurred to the point of Browns GM Andrew Berry landing a major steal later in the first round.

Browns fans should be rooting for chaos when it comes to Jordyn Tyson’s draft stock

Most draft analysts have remained bullish on Tyson, even with the hamstring issues he’s been dealing with since November, and the major knee and collarbone injuries he’s been forced to recover from in the past. Yates has him going No. 9 overall to the Kansas City Chiefs in his latest mock draft. Mel Kiper Jr. has him going 11th to the Miami Dolphins. Fellow longtime draft guru Todd McShay has him going to the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13.

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Tyson to Cleveland makes a lot of sense, both on and off the field. He would not only fill an obvious need for the Browns, but he has the skills to emerge as the top wide receiver from this year’s draft class. His brother playing for the Cavs at nearby Rocket Arena is just the icing on the cake.

But it’s complicated. Cleveland holds two first-round picks in this draft, Nos. 6 and 24, and the one thing all these mock drafts have in common is the Browns going with either Tate or one of the top offensive tackle prospects like Freeling, Miami’s Francis Mauigoa, or Utah’s Spencer Fano with the sixth pick. With the injury red flags front and center, Tyson no longer has much buzz for the Browns with their first selection.

Later in the first round, especially if Cleveland goes with a non-wide receiver in that spot? That’s where things could get interesting for Berry and company.

They could hold their ground, see how things play out, and attempt to land a major steal if Tyson’s still available at 24. They could also be aggressive, and look to package some of their 17 draft selections over the next two years combined to move up and land Tyson a few spots up the board, perhaps somewhere around the 20th pick.

It could all hinge on Tyson’s workout in three weeks. If he puts on a show, he’ll likely lock himself into that No. 9 to No. 13 range. But if he fails to separate himself from Tate, Lemon, Denzel Boston, and the rest of this year’s deep wide receiver class? The Browns could very much be in play later on Day 1.