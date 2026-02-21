Myles Garrett may be about to get even scarier in 2026

Myles Garrett is a true generational player. He's going to dominate in every system and under every type of coach. He's the type of game-wrecker the Cleveland Browns will build their defense around for as long as he's in town.

That said, it's still interesting to wonder how new defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg will look to make the most of his skills.

Garrett played his best football under Jim Schwartz, and while some of that also had to do with him being in his prime years, the now-departed defensive coordinator still deserves credit.

With that in mind, Browns analyst Spencer German pointed out an interesting nugget from Rutenberg's past. If he replicates what the Atlanta Falcons did last season, Garrett is about to feast.

"They blitzed the 2nd most in the NFL at a rate of 33.9%. Only the Vikings blitzed more. Should be interesting to see how Rutenberg works in some unique blitzes from the 2nd and 3rd levels," German wrote on X.

Mike Rutenberg's blitz-heavy approach could supercharge Myles Garrett

while there are many wrinkles and tweaks that can affect the outcome of every play in an NFL game, one premise remains simple: When executed effectively, blitzing gives the quarterback less time to throw.

That means Garrett could face fewer double- and triple-teams in Rutenerg's scheme. Of course, that also leaves the door open for the opponent to hit big plays, and he'll need to mix things up. But the Browns should be searching for more true pass rushing opportunities for Garrett going forward.

Garrett stayed at the line of scrimmage while the secondary played man coverage most of the time under Schwartz. That often led to multiple players trying to contain the most physical force in football.

Garrett's coming off a record-breaking season for the most sacks in a single season in NFL history at 23, which allowed him to run away with Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second time in three years. He did say, however, that he was striving to get 25 sacks, and with a blitz-heavy defense, that's definitely not off the table.

Rutenberg doesn't have any defensive play-calling experience, but judging by what two great defensive minds like Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich said of him, the Browns' already elite defense could take another leap in 2026.