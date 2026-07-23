One overlooked wide receiver could create a Browns problem they would welcome

The Cleveland Browns entered last season with one of the most underwhelming wide receiver rooms in all of pro football. Even Jerry Jeudy, who was poised for a breakout year as the Browns' undisputed No. 1 target, failed to live up to expectations.

That's not the case anymore. The Browns will feature two first-round-caliber rookies in KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, and second-year pro Isaiah Bond has reportedly made huge strides. Also, Jeudy has put in the work to bounce back from last year's disappointing season.

That should make the race for the final two wide receiver spots much tougher than in previous years. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be much of a surprise to see former Kent State star Luke Floriea get the nod.

Luke Floriea could make the Browns' roster decisions much tougher

The Browns set their sights on Floriea as an undrafted free agent last season. He drew Julian Edelman comparisons, as they're both undersized and gritty slot receivers with a big chip on their shoulders.

Ex-Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gushed about Floriea and his toughness, but a severe hamstring injury in the preseason forced the team's hand to waive him with an injury settlement. They brought him back on the practice squad, but he didn't play at all in 2025.

Now back to full strength, Floriea might beat some of his competition because he can also provide special teams value. Malachi Corley, Tylan Wallace, and Gage Larvadain are mostly gadget/special teams players, but Floriea can excel in both areas.

Floriea's short-area burst and lateral quickness make him deadly out of the slot. And while he may find it tough to get on the field on offense in the Browns' stacked wide receiver room, he brings more versatility to the table than some of his competitors.

Of course, just because the previous coaching staff liked Floriea doesn't mean that Todd Monken and company will feel the same way. Floriea is already familiar with the organization, though, and he was pretty close to making the roster last season because of his work ethic and toughness.

For the first time in a long while, the Browns will have a good problem on their hands with the wide receiver room. They suddenly have more mouths to feed, and that competition will be one of the biggest training camp storylines to follow.