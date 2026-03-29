PFF rankings send frustrating message about Browns after offseason moves

The Cleveland Browns have had a busy offseason. Moving on from Kevin Stefanski was long overdue, and replacing him with Todd Monken, while unpopular at first, now looks like the right decision for the team.

General manager Andrew Berry then made sure Monken and George Warhop, the Browns' new offensive line coach, had something to work with. He addressed four of five starting spots along the offensive line by re-signing Teven Jenkins, signing Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, and trading for Tytus Howard.

Even though this showed the Browns had a clear vision to fix the offense, it looks like the national media hasn't changed its stance on the Browns.

Once again, Pro Football Focus has them as a bottom-five team after the first wave of free agency.

"Nearly the entire Browns' starting offensive line was on expiring contracts, so the team's primary focus this offseason was to rebuild up front. Cleveland did well to piece together a capable unit, starting with the trade for Tytus Howard and followed by the signings of Zion Johnson, Elgton Jenkins and Teven Jenkins. Those additions should improve the franchise's 31st-ranked offensive line in 2025," PFF's Mason Cameron wrote.

Why the Browns are still being overlooked despite major offseason changes

Only the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Jets ranked below the Browns in PFF's power rankings. That might be fair based on last season's record, but it's hard to believe the Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, or New York Giants deserve more credit (or the benefit of the doubt).

This is a quarterback-centric league, and most of those concerns might stem from the lack of a clear-cut starting quarterback. That's a fair concern, and Shedeur Sanders left plenty to be desired when given a chance to shine last season.

That said, the Browns have now hired a proven offensive guru who has shown the ability to adapt to his personnel and bring out the best in his players. Monken is both a teacher and a student of the game, and Sanders wouldn't be the first quarterback to struggle as a rookie.

The Browns still need to give whoever is under center next season more weapons, but that's what the NFL Draft is for. As things stand now, the Browns have nine draft picks, including two in the first round and four inside the top 100. That should give them more than enough opportunities to land at least one difference-maker who can contribute from Day 1, and they can also turn to the trade market.

This team won just five games last season, so it's easy to understand where all the skepticism is coming from. They also had the best rookie class in the league, and they should only get better with more experience under their belts and an improved coaching staff.

There's still plenty of the offseason ahead, and this roster is far from a finished product. They'll have a chance to change the narrative.