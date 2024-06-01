3 biggest weaknesses on Cleveland Browns roster in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
1. Backup Tight End
First things first — the tight end position itself is far from a weakness in Cleveland. David Njoku has been a quality starter for years but in 2023, he took his game to a whole new level. The former first-round pick led the team in receptions (81) and receiving touchdowns (six) while racking up a career high 882 yards.
His numbers were impressive on their own but more so when you consider the way 2023 went down. Not only did Cleveland have five different quarterbacks start a game but Njoku also dealt with a serious injury during the year.
Njoku burnt his hands and face in a home accident but somehow didn’t miss a game. His ability to push through the pain and play was an inspiration for a team that needed everything they could get from their stars.
As good as he is, the depth behind Njoku is questionable at best. Jordan Akins is a veteran who has experience with Deshaun Watson but his production was minimal in 2023. Akins had just 15 receptions for 132 yards with no touchdowns.
With former fourth-round pick Harrison Bryant signing with the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason, Akins is the unquestioned No. 2 tight end. Perhaps he can improve his numbers this year, especially if Watson stays on the field.
Behind Akins, there’s not much help. Giovanni Ricci was signed in the offseason but he’s been used more often as a fullback during his career. Perhaps the Browns envision him as an H-Back who can play a hybrid position. They also have Zaire Mitchell-Paden and undrafted rookie Treyton Welch.
It’s far from a concern thanks to Njoku, and even Akins, but the depth at tight end is still one of the weakest spots on this roster.