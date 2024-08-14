3 Browns players whose job is already on the line in Preseason Week 2
By Randy Gurzi
Week 2 of the 2024 NFL Preseason is here and the Cleveland Browns are preparing to face the Minnesota Vikings. The two teams will have multiple joint practices which is when the majority of the starters, such as Deshaun Watson, will take the field. During the actual game on Saturday, however, Watson will sit.
That means we'll again see many of the backups on the field as they fight for spots on the roster. As was proven on Monday, the Browns will move on from players quickly when they decide they're not in the plans - which happened with John Kelly, Jr.
With that being the case, here are three more players whose jobs are already on the line.
3. Justin Hardee, CB
A Cleveland native, Justin Hardee is far from a lock to make the Browns' roster. He might not be in danger of being cut during the preseason, as Kelly was, but a lot of depth suddenly surrounds him.
The Browns had several young cornerbacks step up with Myles Harden and Kahlef Hailassie both outshining him. Hardee's calling card will be special teams but Hailassie performed well in this role in 2023. They also have Tony Brown, who has ties to Bubba Ventrone. Hardee once seemed to be a lock but suddenly, he finds himself with something to prove.
2. Javion Cohen, G
Undrafted rookie Javion Cohen has the upside to one day be a starter but that doesn't mean he's a lock for the 53-man roster. As it stands now, he has some work to do in order for that to happen.
According to PFF grades, Cohen had a 37.8 grade in pass protection. He did stand out in run blocking but the Browns have enough talent at guard to make it tough on him. Unless he can prove to be more well-rounded, they might stick with Michael Dunn and rookie third-round pick Zak Zinter. Even recent addition Zack Johnson might have the upper hand since he can play center and they've already dealt with multiple injuries there.
1. Siaki Ika, NT
The news about Michael Hall, Jr. is beyond disturbing. The impact of his action will be felt far beyond the field. But for now, we look at the game itself and it's clear he's not going to be in the picture. That opens the door for Siaki Ika to make his way to the roster despite another rough outing on Saturday.
A third-round pick in 2023. Ika had the third-lowest PFF score on defense with a 29.5. Added to be a run-stuffer, he secured a 30.6 in run defense. That was an issue for him as well during his rookie season when he finished with no stats in four games.
Ika's draft status will help him but not forever, especially when rookie Jowon Briggs scored a 60.4 run defense and 72.3 pass-rush grade in his debut.