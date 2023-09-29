3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens
These three players are looking to help the Cleveland Browns secure the top spot in the AFC North this weekend.
The Cleveland Browns are looking to secure the top spot in the AFC North this weekend with a victory over the Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Here are three players to watch as the Browns try to take the AFC North throne.
3. Amari Cooper, WR
Amari Cooper had his best game of the season last week against the Titans.
Despite a blown out-of-bounds call by the referee that cost him a touchdown, Cooper still brought in seven catches on eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown.
Cooper and QB Deshaun Watson’s chemistry has continued to grow throughout the first three weeks and, by the looks of things, will only get stronger from here on out.
Week 1:
3/7 - 37 Yards - 2 First Downs
Week 2:
7/10 - 90 Yards - 6 First Downs
Week 3:
7/8 - 116 Yards - 4 First Downs - 1 Touchdown
Baltimore is heading into week four with a laundry list of injuries that includes multiple members of their secondary.
Look for Amari Cooper to take advantage of the lack of depth in Baltimore’s secondary every chance he gets.
2. Grant Delpit, S
Grant Delpit has come out of the gates running this season and has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.
- 3 Games
- 16 Total Tackles (13 Solo - 3 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 1 Pass Defended
- 1 Interception
- 1 Fumble Recovery
Delpit fits in quite well in this Jim Schwartz scheme, allowing just 26 yards on seven catches (3.7 YPC) and a 53.8% completion percentage.
Look for Delpit to have a large part in shutting down Lamar Jackson and Baltimore’s pass game.
1. Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah, LB
Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah will have one of the biggest tasks of the game, containing Lamar Jackson.
Owusu-Karamoah has been brought in 9 blitzes this season but has yet to collect a sack.
JOK currently leads the Browns with 13 total tackles and has continued increasing his number of hits weekly.
Week 1:
3 Total Tackles (2 Solo - 1 Assisted)
Week 2:
4 Total Tackles (4 Solo - 2 For Loss)
Week 3:
6 Total Tackles (4 Solo - 2 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
Look for Jeremiah Owusu-Karamoah to lockdown Lamar’s run game and force the Ravens quarterback into hurried, inaccurate passes.