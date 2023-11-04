3 Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 9 against the Arizona Cardinals
These 3 Cleveland Browns are looking to bounce back with a win against the Arizona Cardinals.
The 4-3 Cleveland Browns are set to host the 1-7 Arizona Cardinals this Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Cleveland is looking to bounce back from their fourth-quarter loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week, as the Cardinals look to win just their second game of the year.
While there are still question marks around Kyler Murray and his availability for Arizona, Deshaun Watson has been cleared of his rotator cuff injury and will be active for Cleveland, making just his fourth start of the year.
Here are three Cleveland Browns to watch in Week 9:
3. Anthony Walker Jr
Anthony Walker Jr has been a consistent force on Cleveland’s defense through seven games.
Walker has racked up 32 total tackles this season, tied for third-most with Juan Thornhill, and five games with four or more tackles.
- 7 Games
- 32 Total Tackles (17 Solo - 15 Assisted - 1 For Loss)
- 1 Fumble Recovery
- 2 Quarterback Hits
- 2 Passes Defended
Walker's looking to continue his containment of the opposing team’s run game and force Arizona to look to their quarterback to move the ball downfield.
2. Amari Cooper
Amari Cooper has yet to put up the stats in 2023 fans imagined he would following the 2022 season.
Through seven games, Cooper has 478 receiving yards on 30 receptions and just one receiving touchdown.
The inconsistency and uncertainty at the quarterback position aren't helping the four-time pro bowler's numbers.
Cooper has just two 100-yard games this season, the first coming against the Titans in week 3 and the second against the 49ers in week 6.
Look for Cooper to try regain the chemistry he had with Deshaun Watson in week three and put up his third 100-yard game.
1. Myles Garrett
Myles Garrett is having another Pro Bowl season and is currently tied for fourth in the National Football League in sacks with 8.5.
Last week was the first time this season that the Browns defense didn’t record multiple sacks in a game, with the lone sack coming from Garrett.
- 7 Games
- 24 Total Tackles (18 Solo - 6 Assisted - 7 For Loss)
- 17 Quarterback Hits
- 8.5 Sacks
- 4 Forced Fumbles
- 1 Pass Defended
Look for Garrett to have his way with the Cardinals offensive line this Sunday and record his third multiple-sack game this season.