3 Dallas Cowboys to watch for against the Browns in Week 1
The Cleveland Browns open the 2024 regular season against the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at 4:25 p.m. at Huntington Bank Field. The Browns are looking to head into Week 2with a 1-0 record, but so are the Dallas Cowboys.
Here are three Dallas Cowboys to watch in Week 1 against the Browns.
CeeDee Lamb, WR
CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys are on good terms after ending their contract standoff, agreeing upon a four-year, $136 Million deal to keep the receiver in the DFW area until 2028. Lamb finished the 2023 season with 135 receptions for 1,749 yards (13.4 yards per reception), 12 touchdowns, and a 75.4 reception percentage through 17 games.
Lamb is averaging 4.5 receptions for 67.3 yards and .3 touchdowns in Week 1 games, with 18 receptions for 269 yards and one touchdown.
Micah Parsons, DE
Micah Parsons is one of the premier edge defenders in the league and showcased just how good he was in 2023, totaling 64 tackles, 14 sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery. Parsons averages five tackles and one sack in Week 1 games, with 15 total tackles and three sacks recorded. The Browns are entering Week 1 with a banged-up offensive line, and Parsons has the opportunity to take full advantage of that.
Dak Prescott, QB
Dak Prescott is a heavy hitter who can carve up any defense in the NFL and proved it last season. Pro Football Focus ranked Prescott their fourth-highest graded quarterback of 2023 with a 90.0, behind Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson. Prescott finished the regular season with 410 completions for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 69.5 completion percentage through 17 games.
Over Prescott’s career, he has averaged 23.4 completions for 252 yards, 1.1 touchdowns, and 0.3 interceptions in Week 1 games, with a total of 187 completions for 2,016 yards, nine touchdowns, and two interceptions.