3 former Browns players Cleveland will face during the 2024 season
Throughout the years, many Cleveland Browns players have come and gone. Some were fan favorites who brought electricity to Sunday afternoons in Northeast Ohio, and some couldn’t live up to their off-season hype.
In 2024, The Browns will face off against multiple teams with members of their roster who used to call the shores of Lake Erie home. Here are three former Browns who will face off against their old team this season.
3. Jordan Poyer, S, Miami Dolphins
Jordan Poyer, who the Philadelphia Eagles selected in the seventh round of the 2013 draft, played in Cleveland from 2013-2016. Cleveland acquired Poyer from waivers in October of his rookie season following his release from Philadelphia. During his time in Cleveland, Poyer appeared in 45 games, totaling 103 tackles, two interceptions, six passes defended, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.
Poyer signed with the Buffalo Bills following the 2016 season and remained with the team until his release this offseason. Poyer signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins this March. He and Miami will travel north to face the Browns in Week 17 on Dec. 29.
2. Demario Davis, MLB, New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis was selected in the third round in 2013 by the New York Jets and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Gang Green. Davis signed with the Browns in the spring of 2016 and quickly won over the locker room and fanbase. In his only season in orange and brown, Davis totaled 99 tackles, seven tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, two sacks, two passes defended, and a forced fumble over 16 games.
Following the 2016 season, Davis was traded back to the Jets for safety Calvin Pryor. Davis signed with the Saints in 2018 as a free agent and has remained with the team since. The Browns will head to Louisiana to face off against the Saints in Week 11.
1. Odell Beckham Jr, WR, Miami Dolphins
Odell Beckham Jr entered the league in 2014 after being selected by the New York Giants in the first round out of LSU. OBJ quickly became a household name following his iconic one-handed touchdown catch against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12 of his rookie season.
After five seasons with the Giants, Beckham was traded to the Cleveland Browns prior to the 2019 season. Once in Cleveland, OBJ caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards, 72 first downs, and seven touchdowns through 29 games.
Beckham's time in Cleveland came to an end in November of 2021 after the Browns agreed to release the wide receiver. He quickly signed with the Los Angeles Rams, who went on to win the Super Bowl despite losing OBJ to a torn ACL in the second quarter.
OBJ spent the entire 2022 season as a free agent, eventually signing with the Baltimore Ravens in 2023, but was gone after just one season. In May, Beckham agreed to a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins will be in Cleveland for a freezing late December matchup in Week 17.