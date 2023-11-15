3 free agent QBs the Cleveland Browns should target following Deshaun Watson injury
With Deshaun Watson out and the Cleveland Browns in the playoff picture, they need someone other than P.J. Walker
By Randy Gurzi
On Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns got some terrible news. $230 million quarterback Deshaun Watson, who already missed several games this season, is going to be out until 2024. Watson, who suffered a shoulder injury in Week 3, had an MRI after discomfort returned to that shoulder and will need surgery to repair a broken bone.
Already without Nick Chubb for the year, Cleveland is down their top two players on offense. That's a frustrating blow for a franchise that was starting to build a lot of confidence thanks in large part to their incredible defense. That defense should be able to keep them in games but if they want to make a run in the postseason, they'll need an upgrade over P.J. Walker.
We've already seen three quarterbacks Cleveland needs to avoid should they want to bring in a free agent. Now, let's check out three free agents they should consider. Some might be slight upgrades over Walker but there's also a home run signing they can look to.
3. Colt McCoy
One name being thrown around by the fanbase is former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy. A third-round pick for Cleveland back in 2010, McCoy spent three seasons with the Browns to start his career. He was never able to maintain a starting job but he was never terrible.
He's since gone on to play for several franchises over the past 12 years and has 36 career starts. McCoy isn't known for a strong arm but he's completed 62.6 percent of his career attempts with 34 touchdowns and 32 picks. He's clearly a game-manager but this defense is built to win with such a player.
The concern, however, is how he would look if he were brought in. McCoy was supposed to start in place of Kyler Murray until he could return from a torn ACL but the Arizona Cardinals released him and went with Josh Dobbs. Perhaps McCoy's best days are behind him but it would be worth a call at the very least.