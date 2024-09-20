3 keys to victory for Browns vs. Giants in Week 3
The Cleveland Browns got their first win last week with an 18-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and are looking to build on that momentum this Sunday when the New York Giants head to Cleveland.
Just one game behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers for first place in the AFC North, The Browns will need to focus on these three keys to advance to 2-1.
3. Break up Jones and Nabers
Daniel Jones, who is entering Week 3 with a 54.3 completion percentage, has completed 38 of his 70 attempted passes for 364 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers has caught 15 of Jones’ 38 completed passes for 193 yards, nine first downs, and a touchdown.
Through the first two games, Cleveland's defense has given up just one touchdown on 33 receptions and kept each receiver under 100 yards. The Browns must limit Jones and Nabers’ connections by keeping Jones uncomfortable and under pressure while also locking down the first-round pass catcher out of LSU if they want to advance to 2-1.
2. Limit the run
Devin Singletary joined the Giants this offseason as a replacement for Saquon Barkley, and so far, the Florida Atlantic product has done just that. Singletary has rushed for 132 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries this season, while Barkley has rushed for 204 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries for the Eagles. Last Week, Singletary totaled 95 yards on 16 carries, four first downs, a fumble, and a touchdown against the Commanders, but the team ultimately couldn't come away with the victory.
The Browns defense has allowed 229 rushing yards this season, with teams averaging 114.5 yards per game. Cleveland’s defense must contain Singletary to under 50 yards, three first downs, and keep him out of the endzone.
1. Watson stays loose
Deshaun Watson looked far more cool, calm, and collected in last week's victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars than in the season opener against the Cowboys. Watson finished the game with a 64.7 completion percentage, completing 22 of his 34 attempted passes for 186 yards, seven first downs, and no touchdowns or interceptions. Watson also rushed for 20 yards and a touchdown on five carries.
Even though Watson didn’t have a fantastic game stats-wise, the quarterback looked significantly more relaxed and comfortable under center and helped put the Browns in a position to get their first win of 2024. Watson will need to continue to grow his confidence, not only in himself but also in his receivers and offensive line, to head into Week Three 2-1.