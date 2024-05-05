3 players on the roster bubble Cleveland Browns could trade for
The Browns could still bolster their roster with these 3 veterans
By Randy Gurzi
While the NFL Draft brings hope to a new class of rookies, it could also mean the end of the line for several veteran players on the roster bubble. As younger players win jobs, their more expensive counterparts often find themselves on the outside looking in, which could be a good thing for the Cleveland Browns as they look to put the best roster together heading into the 2024 season.
Cleveland is coming off an 11-win campaign and they're prepared to win now, which is why general manager Andrew Berry kept several key defenders around and made a move for wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. If he's still looking to strengthen the roster — as he should be — Berry can call about these three players who are now on the bubble following the draft.
3. Kendall Lamm, OT, Miami Dolphins
This first name is familiar since Kendall Lamm spent two seasons with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in 19 games with three starts during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and even caught a touchdown on a trick play against the Tennessee Titans in 2020.
Lamm then spent one season in Tennessee before heading to South Beach to play for the Miami Dolphins. He's entering his third season with the Fins after starting eight games in place of Terron Armstead.
Lamm filled in admirably at left tackle and was re-signed to be the swing tackle again. However, he's suddenly competing with rookie second-round pick Patrick Paul for that spot. If the Dolphins believe Paul can handle the job, they might be willing to move Lamm — who would be an upgrade over James Hudson as their backup left tackle.