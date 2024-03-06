3 trades that would make Browns contenders for the No. 1 seed in 2024
The Cleveland Browns could contend for the No. 1 seed in the AFC if they pulled off these 3 moves
By Randy Gurzi
2. Browns trade into Round 1 for future All-Pro WR
Amari Cooper doesn't get the love he does as a No. 1 wide receiver. Perhaps his quiet demeanor works against him when it comes to public perception but despite putting up franchise-record numbers over the past two years, Cooper is still questioned as the No. 1 target. Forgetting the fact that he did his damage with primarily backup quarterbacks, Cooper remains disrespected.
Even with all of that being true, he needs more help around him. Elijah Moore was decent in the No. 2 role but wasn't the explosive player they hoped for. Marquise Goodwin was added in 2023 but failed to live up to expectations. Thankfully, David Njoku went off but the Browns still need another wide receiver who can stretch the field and take some of the pressure off of Cooper.
There's reason to believe they can land that in 2024 since this draft class is loaded. Perhaps Tez Walker, Xavier Legette, or Ja’Lynn Polk is there at No. 54. Or maybe they fall for Xavier Worthy and his blazing speed.
Any of those additions could be helpful, but if the Browns want to contend in 2024, they can try and package picks to move into the first round of the draft.
Players that might be worth sending their first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft (and more) include Brian Thomas from LSU, Troy Franklin from Oregon, and AD Mitchell from Texas. All would be costly to acquire but wouldn't break the bank financially. Plus they could all serve as excellent No. 2 options capable of becoming the go-to guy when Cooper does move on.