3 UDFAs to watch closely during Cleveland Browns training camp
The Cleveland Browns wrapped up the 2024 draft on April 27th and quickly got to work signing undrafted free agents they had their eye on. A good amount of UDFAs won’t see the 53-man roster and will spend their time on the practice squad or will be released entirely at final cuts.
Here are three undrafted free agents to watch during Browns training camp as they fight for a roster spot:
Aidan Robbins, RB, BYU
Aidan Robbins, a 6’2, 237-pound running back out of BYU, signed with the Browns following the 2024 draft. In College, Robbins played for Louisville, UNLV, and BYU, rushing for a combined 1,060 yards and ten touchdowns on 216 carries. Scouting reports prior to the draft have Robbins listed as a strong downhill back with good vision on interior rushes and can also double as a solid pass-blocker or catcher.
Robbins struggles with elusiveness and thrives as a ground-and-pound runner. His large frame and size, combined with his ability to catch the ball, could make him a great alternative to Nick Chubb on goal-line and third-down situations over other running backs on the roster.
Winston Reid, LB, Weber State
Winston Reid, a 6-foot-0, 225-pound linebacker out of Weber State, spent five seasons with the Wildcats. Through 46 career games, Reid totaled 281 tackles, 28.5 tackles for loss, seven sacks, 10 pass defenses, two interceptions, nine forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries. Scouting reports listed Reid as a high-energy player who quickly diagnoses plays and is an effective blitzer with short-area quickness to shed blockers.
His smaller frame may pose challenges for the linebacker, particularly in making plays against taller receivers. Reid has a very similar build to Tony Field II (6'0-222 pounds), which could make him an effective backup to Fields.
Chris Edmonds, S, Arizona State
Chris Edmonds, a 6-foot-2, 210-pound safety out of Arizona State, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent. Edmonds started his collegiate career at Samford in 2019 before transferring to Arizona State in 2022. Through 51 career games, Edmonds totaled 204 tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, 18 passes defended, 11 interceptions, and a defensive touchdown.
Scouting reports listed Edmonds as a rangy defensive back with pursuit speed to close out leaky receivers. His height, weight, and speed combined with his impressive 11 interceptions in college, make him a threat to any offense. Edmonds struggles with seeing run development, stopping instead of running through contact, and getting too low on hits, which may hurt him at the next level, especially when fighting for a roster spot.
He's currently the second biggest safety on the roster, behind Grant Delpit (6’3, 208 pounds), and has a similar build and playing style. Edmonds could find himself as a possible backup to Delpit in the near future.