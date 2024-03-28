4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
Making the Browns roster in 2024 won't be easy
By Randy Gurzi
3. Isaiah Thomas, EDGE
There's no denying Myles Garrett is the leader of the Cleveland defense. That was evident even before he won the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2023. But now, even his toughest critics have little to say.
The Browns have also done well in making sure Garrett has some help once again in 2023. They re-signed Za'Darius Smith to play across from him on the edge. They also kept Maurice Hurst and Shelby Harris while adding Quinton Jefferson at defensive tackle as well.
Behind Garrett and Smith, the Browns have some impressive depth as well. Ogbonnia Okoronkwo had 4.5 sacks in his first season with the team and Alex Wright came on strong to close out his second year in the NFL. Wright finished with five sacks, with four coming in Weeks 14-18 as he had one in each of the final four games. Even rookie Isaiah McGuire got in on the fun, recording six tackles and a sack in four games.
That depth means Isaiah Thomas is once again on the outside looking in.
A seventh-round pick out of Oklahoma in 2022, Thomas appeared in 10 games as a rookie and had nine tackles and one sack. In year two, he spent the majority of the season on the practice squad before signing a futures contract in January.
Thomas has the talent to make waves in the NFL but finds himself too far down this depth chart, making him one of the players who won't make the 53-man roster this year.