5 coaches to keep an eye on if Cleveland Browns move on from Kevin Stefanski
• Brian Flores deserves a second chance
• We should be buying what Detroit is selling
• Will the Browns be the ones to give EB a shot?
By Randy Gurzi
Kevin Stefanski has firmly placed himself in the hot seat after the way he coached in Week 4. The Cleveland Browns were without Deshaun Watson and it appeared as though Stefanski did nothing to alter the game plan despite going from a $230 million quarterback to a fifth-round rookie.
Sure, the Browns liked Dorian Thompson-Robinson in large part due to his ability to run a similar offense, but they didn't pay Watson that contract because he could be replaced easily.
Having said that, I will admit I have been a staunch defender of Stefanski. Even so, this team is struggling again and that could lead to the front office making a move in the offseason — unless things change quickly.
Knowing that could be the case, here are five potential head coaches
5. Jim Schwartz, defensive coordinator, Browns
The first name that will be thrown out — and for good reason — is Jim Schwartz. The current Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator, Schwartz has been a breath of fresh air.
Cleveland struggled mightily on defense for the past couple of seasons but Schwartz came in and turned them around in a hurry.
After four games, his defense is fifth in points scored and fifth in rushing yards surrendered. They're also first in total yards and even held the Tennessee Titans under 100 yards in a Week 3 win.
Schwartz does have experience as a head coach, leading the Detroit Lions to a 29-51 record in five seasons. He did, however, take them to the playoffs in 2011 with a record of 10-6 and should have knocked off the Cowboys in the Wild Card Round if not for a blatant missed pass interference late in that game.