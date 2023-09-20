AFC North Power Rankings Week 3: Browns drop while Ravens climb
The Cleveland Browns aren't feeling great after a Week 2 loss but there's still a lot of football left and they can still make a run in the AFC North
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns let a golden opportunity slip through their fingers this week when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night Football.
It was a winnable game despite a pick-six on the first play. But in the end, they made far too many mistakes, and a late fumble by Deshaun Watson was recovered for a touchdown by T.J. Watt. That was the final score in the 26-22 outing as the Browns fell to 1-1.
With the dust now settled on Week 2, let’s see how the AFC North Power Rankings look heading into Week 3.
4. Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
This has been a frustrating start to the season once again for the Cincinnati Bengals. They were 0-2 in 2022 and are now 0-2 to start off the 2023 campaign. Making matters worse, each of their two losses this year has come in the AFC North.
Cleveland handed them a 24-3 loss in Week 1. In that game, their wide receiving corps was locked down and Joe Burrow struggled with the weather and the pass rush.
This past weekend, they took on the Baltimore Ravens and while they were better, they still fell short, 27-24.
Tee Higgins looked like himself with eight receptions and two touchdowns — after being blanked by the Browns — but it wasn’t enough.
Their next outing is on Monday Night Football against the Rams. It will be a chance to turn things around against the team that beat them in the Super Bowl two years ago but they’re still in a hole.