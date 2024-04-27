Best available players Browns can target on Day 3 of 2024 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
With four picks in the final three rounds, the Cleveland Browns can still fill out several holes on their roster. They did well with their first two selections, adding Michael Hall, Jr. from Ohio State as a potential starting 3-tech down the line. Their second pick was Michigan guard Zak Zinter, who will give them some much-needed depth in 2024 but could start as well as early as 2025.
Knowing they often draft with an eye on the future, we can guess where they'll look on Saturday. The Browns could target a wide receiver, tight end, left tackle, or running back on offense. Defensively, they could use a linebacker and possibly a young safety to groom.
With that being said, here's a look at the best players still on the board. Since their next selection isn't until Round 5, we'll look at three tiers. Players to target in a trade, in Round 5, and as potential late-round gems.
Players Browns would have to trade up for
Cleveland would likely have to dig into their 2025 Draft Capital to move into Round 4, and there aren't many players worth making that investment. Still, a couple could make sense.
Ja'Tavion Sanders, TE, Texas
The Browns love David Njoku, so they're not looking for a new TE1. They could be in the market for someone who could push Jordan Akins while being a TE3 as a worst-case scenario. That man could be Ja'Tavion Sanders, who is a matchup nightmare for opposing teams.
Troy Franklin, WR, Oregon
One of several wideouts to meet with the Browns, Troy Franklin appeared to be a target in Round 2. He now enters Day 3, which is a surprise. Cleveland appeared to have interest, but was it enough interest to make a move?
Players who could be there in Round 5
Braelon Allen, RB, Wisconsin
At just 20 years of age, Braelon Allen has a long career ahead of him. He's a massive running back at 6-1 and 235 pounds and turned heads with his physique this offseason.
As powerful as he is, there are concerns with his long speed and the way he carries the ball. If he can clean up the potential fumbling issue, he could prove to be a difference-maker.
Javon Foster, OT, Missouri
If the Browns want to develop a left tackle behind Jedrick Wills, Javon Foster could be their guy. At 6-foot-5 and 319 pounds, Foster looks the part of a blindside protector and has great arm length. He's also very experienced but is 24 years of age, which makes him one of the older rookies.
Cleveland typically shies away from older rookies but Andrew Berry has said that doesn't matter as much during the later rounds. If they think Foster can be the guy, they'll pull the trigger.
Jaheim Bell, TE, Florida State
Another tight end possibility is Jaheim Bell from Florida State. He has an immense amount of talent but is undersized and never put it all together. Even so, he could be a lot of fun in Kevin Stefanski's offense.
Late-Round gems the Browns should target
Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall
Nick Chubb is coming back from a severe injury and D'Onta Foreman was signed for just one season. That's why a running back could be on the table and Rasheen Ali from Marshall is worth watching. He's dealt with several injuries but has the explosion to be worth a flier in Round 6 or 7.
Nathaniel Watson, LB, Mississippi State
At 6-2 and 245 pounds, Nathaniel Watson is a two-down linebacker. He's not going to wow anyone in coverage but he could be a decent backup with special teams ability.
Jaden Hicks, S, Washington State
Jaden Hicks was one of the top-30 visits for Cleveland and he's an intriguing player. He's 6-3 and 212 pounds and isn't afraid to hit. He could play behind Rodney McLeod and eventually work his way into a strong-safety role.