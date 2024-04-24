Blockbuster consensus of who NFL analysts believe Browns will draft at No. 54
Who do NFL analysts believe the Cleveland Browns will take in Round 2?
By Randy Gurzi
The NFL Draft is practically here and even without a first-round pick, the Cleveland Browns should be able to add plenty of talent over the weekend. Their first selection comes in at No. 54 and thanks to a class with some depth at key positions, there's a chance several talented players slide to them at that spot.
But who do the experts see joining Cleveland? Here we answer that question with a look around the web for various mock drafts to see who the Browns might pick at No. 54
Jordan Reid, ESPN Insider (Subscription Required): Michael Hall, Jr., DT, Ohio State
This one would make Cleveland fans happy — since most are also Ohio State fans. Michael Hall, Jr. would solidify the 3-tech spot for years. He's slightly undersized for the position though and didn't have elite production.
Pro Football Focus: Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State
Wide receiver is a larger need than most realize. Cleveland has three capable players but two are set for free agency in 2025. They've struggled to develop anyone through the draft so there's no guarantee they can land a replacement if either — or both — leave. That's why bringing someone in now would make sense and giving them a year to develop.
Keon Coleman is an intriguing prospect who had 11 touchdowns in 2023. He has elite size and while he doesn't create a lot of separation, he boasts a wide catch radius and makes some remarkable grabs that will make the highlight reels.
Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports: Xavier Leggette, WR, South Carolina
Another wide receiver with Xavier Leggette as the selection here. The South Carolina product is a big play waiting to happen. He's 6-1 and 221 pounds and runs a 4.39. He's not the most refined player and had just one year of production. Even so, he's a monster with the ball in his hands and can turn a short pass into a huge gain in a hurry.
Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Edgerrin Cooper, LB, Texas A&M
Edgerrin Cooper would be a lot of fun. He's 230 pounds and ran a 4.51 at the NFL Combine. He’s physical, fast, and intense. Putting him on the same field as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would give Cleveland a nasty duo at linebacker.
Chad Reuter isn't alone in this thought process either as DPD’s Casey Kinnamon agrees with his top pick being Cooper in his final mock.