Braden Fiske Combine showing practically begs Browns to draft him
The Cleveland Browns have a need and Braden Fiske fills it
By Randy Gurzi
He didn't do so with his words but Braden Fiske put on a show during drills that should have caught the Cleveland Browns attention. With Maurice Hurst, Jr., Jordan Elliott, and Shelby Harris all set for free agency, the Browns have quite the need at defensive tackle.
Fiske proved on Thursday that he could be the guy to fill that hole. The Florida State product reportedly met with Cleveland before his drills. If they were still deciding during their meeting, Fiske might have made up their minds for them when he showed off his athleticism.
Measuring in at 6-foot-4 and 292 pounds, Fiske has the build to play the 3-tech next to Dalvin Tomlinson. He then ran a 4.78 in the 40-yard dash, even letting out an audible "oh yeah" as he finished — knowing he did well.
He was more than just a fast defensive tackle though. In addition to his 40-yard dash showing, Fiske was the No. 1 defensive tackle in the vertical jump and the broad jump.
Fiske was originally at Western Michigan where he played for four seasons. He transfered to Florida State for his redshirt senior campaign and proved he can still perform at a high level against elite competition. He finished with 43 tackles, 9.0 tackles for a loss, and 6.0 sacks for Florida State.
As good as he was at getting after the quarterback, Fiske is also praised for his work against the run. He even spent time playing on the EDGE, showing off his versatility. At this point, it's hard to find a reason that he shouldn't be a target for the Browns.