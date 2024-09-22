Browns get boost in Week 3 with star player set to return from injury
By Randy Gurzi
Well before the sun rose on Sunday morning, some positive news surfaced for the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland has been without their starting left tackle, Jedrick Wills, Jr., for the first two games of the season. While Wills has been the subject of much criticism throughout his career, the Browns are better with him in the lineup than James Hudson III.
They should be able to prove this since Wills is expected to make his first appearance in Week against the New York Giants according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Getting a key figure of the offensive line back is always good news, but it's more welcome this weekend since the Giants also received good news regarding injuries. Star parr-rusher Brian Burns had been dealing with a groin injury and was listed as questionable. He too is expected to play, meaning the Browns will need Wills to slow down the opposing pass-rush
Browns looking to improve to 2-1
Two weeks ago, Cleveland lost their home opener to the Dallas Cowboys which resulted in a feeling of dread among the fan base. They escaped Jacksonville with a narrow win over the Jaguars, restoring some optimism in the process.
This weekend, they face a 0-2 New York team that has been struggling to find its identity. Cleveland can't go into this one expecting to win, but they're the favorites for a reason. As long as they don't shoot themselves in the foot, they should be able to secure their first win at home.