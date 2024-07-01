Browns 53-man roster prediction ahead of 2024 training camp
By Randy Gurzi
The 2024 calendar has already moved to July, which means NFL training camps are about to start. The Cleveland Browns kick their camp off on July 24 and will be at The Greenbrier in West Virginia for the second year in a row.
They'll then return to Berea and have six open practices for fans to attend. From there, it's the preseason and finally, the new football campaign will kick off with a game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Sep. 8. There's a lot of work to do until then as the Browns need to trim their roster down to the best 53 players possible.
With one of the deepest rosters in the league, there will be some tough decisions but that's why Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski make the big bucks. While they'll have the final decision, we look ahead with our pre-training camp 53-man roster prediction.
Quarterback (3):
Deshan Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
There's no debate regarding the top two spots under center. Deshaun Watson remains the starter and the only question there is whether or not he can stay healthy. Behind him is Jameis Winston, who was signed to a one-year deal this offseason. Winston can easily keep the offense moving if he needs to fill in for Watson and even though Joe Flacco was fantastic in 2023, he provides an upgrade at QB2.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson makes it as the third quarterback in this prediction but that will depend on his health. A hip injury ended his rookie campaign and if he's not at 100 percent, he might be sent to the PUP, which would allow Tyler Huntley to make the team.