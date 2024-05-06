Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson gives promising injury update
By Randy Gurzi
One of the biggest stars in the 2023 NFL Preseason — not just for the Cleveland Browns, but the entire league — was rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The fifth-round pick from UCLA was electric as both a passer and runner and did enough to win the QB2 job behind Deshaun Watson.
Cleveland traded Josh Dobbs to the Arizona Cardinals due to their faith in DTR, and had to turn to him as the starter three times. The Browns went 1-2 with him under center with his lone win coming against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Thompson-Robinson was replaced by Joe Flacco but still showed enough promise to see the field in certain packages before a hip injury sent him to the IR. Things have been quiet in regard to his rehab and questions arose when Cleveland added Tyler Huntley behind Watson and new QB2 Jameis Winston.
Thankfully, it appears Huntley was signed as an extra camp arm as DTR recently spoke on his recovery and says everything is being ramped up. Thompson-Robinson didn't need surgery to repair his injury but an MRI in March revealed he had healed enough to increase his workload.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson will be Browns QB3 this season
In eight games as a rookie, Thompson-Robinson completed 53.6 percent of his passing attempts for 440 yards with one touchdown and four picks. He added 65 yards on the ground as well while averaging 4.6 yards per rushing attempt.
The numbers weren't ideal but they looked worse due to his three-interception outing in Week 4 against the Baltimore Ravens. Not only was that his first start as a pro, but DTR wasn't notified he would make the start until roughly 90 minutes before kickoff.
Taking out that contest, he played well overall and has a bright future. He enters this season as the third quarterback and has not only Deshaun Watson to learn from but also the former No. 1 pick from 2015, Jameis Winston.