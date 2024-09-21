Browns could shake up the NFL with shocking pre-deadline trade
By Randy Gurzi
Andrew Berry has been praised as one of the most aggressive general managers in the NFL. Since taking on the role in 2020 for the Cleveland Browns, he's been active in free agency and trades as he aims to build a consistent winner.
Not all of Berry's moves have worked out, with the Deshuan Watson trade standing out like a sore thumb. There's still time for it to come together but with every passing day, we get further from the Watson we saw in Houston.
As for the trades that have worked, landing Amari Cooper for a fifth-round pick in 2022 (plus a swap of sixth-round selections) has been the best thus far. Cooper has been a steal for the Browns, recording more than 1,000 yards in his first two seasons in Cleveland.
Unfortunately, year three has been off to a slow start. Cooper has had several drops in the first two games and enters Week 3 with just 27 yards on five receptions. With his early struggles and the quick start for Jerry Jeudy, reports have said the Browns might be willing to deal Cooper before the Nov. 5 trade deadline.
Ironically, one of the teams mentioned as a landing spot is Dallas, who has struggled to replace Cooper. They were correct in their assumption that CeeDee Lamb was ready to be a No. 1 wideout but had no one capable of being their WR2.
Browns might be willing to get something for Amari Cooper now, rather than nothing later
If Cleveland continues to see Jeudy excel in their system, they might be comfortable enough to pull the trigger on a deal. Cooper, who signed a re-negotiated deal in the offseason, is set for free agency in 2025.
It was already unlikely the Browns would re-sign Cooper, who will be 31 next summer. Instead, they could look to get Cedric Tillman and Jamari Thrash more time on the field. There's also a chance they would prefer to keep Elijah Moore, who is younger and will be more affordable.
That's why it would make sense to pull the trigger and get something for Cooper now, rather than watch him walk and receive nothing.